Mike Tyson had sex before fights to avoid killing opponents

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is considered the most feared boxer to ever step in the ring by most boxing analysts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Boxing great Mike Tyson made his opponents visibly shake with fear before stepping in the ring with him.

The former heavyweight champion, known for his aggressive style and high knockout percentage, had a fear of his own — killing one of his opponents.

A former employee of Tyson revealed that the Boxing Hall of Famer would have pre-fight sex as an anger management strategy

On June 28, 1997, Mike Tyson may not have had access to a pre-fight sex romp as he viciously bit off the year of Evander Holyfield in response to multiple headbutts by the then-heavyweight champion.

The fight was a rematch after Holyfield won the heavyweight title in an upset victory seven months earlier.

Tyson’s former chauffeur reveals how the champion avoided killing opponents

Rudy Gonzalez, who also served as Tyson’s chauffeur and ex-bodyguard, during the 1980s, told The Sun about the former champion’s secret pre-fight routine.

“One of the greatest secrets with Mike was that he needed to have sex in the dressing room before fights,” he told the publication.

“I would have to find a groupie, it did not matter who it was. He’d say ‘if I do not get laid I will kill this guy right now.’”

He added, “Sometimes he’d go in with them for a minute, bang the s*** out of them, snap his neck and say, ‘Okay this guy is going to live tonight.’”

“His biggest fear was that he would kill someone in that ring. He knew he could do it.”

Gonzalez also spoke about the devasting effect of Tyson’s power that left his opponents in tears.

At only 5’10, most of Tyson’s opponents towered over him, however, Tyson would crouch and leap into punches rendering most of his opponents unconscious

“It is no exaggeration to say Mike was like a train hitting these guys,” the former bodyguard said. “Having sex was his way of disengaging that power and loosening up a bit.”

Mike Tyson spoke about anger issues

The boxing superstar has been open about his anger issues, using several strategies to control his ego.

Along with his previous addiction to cocaine and alcohol, Tyson sought treatment for his sex addiction.

The 55-year-old boxer is scheduled to return to the ring next year and recently had an exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr.

Despite abusing his body with drugs and alcohol over the years, he has maintained his incredible strength and speed at an advanced age.