Michelle Branch filed divorce from The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney after arrest

Michelle Branch is separating from The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/BirdieThompson/AdMedia

Singer Michelle Branch has filed for divorce from her husband and drummer in The Black Keys, Patrick Carney, following her arrest last week on a charge of domestic assault.

The 39-year-old The Game of Love singer called an end to her marriage with 42-year-old Carney last Friday as she filed divorce documents in Tennessee. Branch has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Branch is asking for custody of their two children but said she wants Carney to be able to spend time with the kids. She also wants child support and for her ex-husband to pay her legal fees.

The drama all began last week when, according to TMZ, Branch announced the separation, and in a now-deleted tweet, she accused her ex of cheating.

On Thursday, August 11, things really escalated when Branch was arrested on a charge of domestic assault. As per TMZ, she was accused of slapping Carney either once or twice in the face.

The singer was held on $1000 bail, but she was later released because she’s breastfeeding her six-month-old daughter, Willie Paquet Carney.