Kaley Cuoco opens up about ‘super dark time’ after Karl Cook divorce, staged her own intervention

Kaley Cuoco opened up about a dark time in her life following her latest divorce from equestrian Karl Cook. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about a dark period in her life following her divorce from equestrian Karl Cook.

The Flight Attendant actress was filming Season 2 of the popular HBO Max show while her second marriage was ending.

The Big Bang Theory alum revealed that stress manifested physically, with rashes and mobility issues.

Kaley told Variety, “It was the first time that I started therapy — I’ve been very open about that. I started at the beginning of Season 2, just because I was going through so much right before we started shooting. It was horrible.”

She continued, “And I developed a stress rash that ran all the way down my body for three straight months that wouldn’t go away. I literally, like, had fire on my leg for three months. I could barely walk.”

Kaley immersed herself into the role of lead character Cassie Bowden, who was also going through a tough time.

Kaley Cuoco’s character Cassie Bowden was also depressed

Kaley revealed, “Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time. I just didn’t know how to deal with it. I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn’t helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A lot of tears.”

Kaley finally realized that she needed help.

She shared, “One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer — all my producers were in there. And I said, “I need help.” It was interesting to say that out loud. And to have everyone be like, ‘Yes, we want to help!’ I’m a working woman, and so independent, and I really take pride in being able to do everything. Well, this time, I literally couldn’t.”

Kaley Cuoco has been married twice

At 36 years old, Kaley now has two failed marriages under her belt.

Kaley’s first marriage was to professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting. Kaley and Ryan got engaged three months after the two were first spotted together. The lovers married on New Year’s Day 2014, but things quickly went sour. In September 2015, Kaley filed for divorce because of irreconcilable differences.

Months after her divorce from Ryan in 2016, she moved on to equestrian Karl Cook. Karl and Kaley wed in June 2018 with a gorgeous ceremony in San Diego. Kaley and Karl lived separately for most of the marriage before they moved in together in 2020.

Unfortunately, the two revealed their split in September 2021, the second time Kaley announced the end of her marriage in September. The divorce was final in June.

Kaley could learn from Eva Longoria, who is in her third marriage, which she believes to be the final one. Eva recently revealed on the Connections podcast that her first two marriages failed due to a lack of maturity and high levels of jealousy. However, at 40, she found her forever partner, Mexican businessman José Bastón.

With four years until she hits 40, Kaley has time.