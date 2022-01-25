Michael Madsen’s son Hudson dead at age 26 in suspected suicide

Hudson was one of three children actor Michael Madsen shares with current wife DeAnna. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/S_bukley

Michael Madsen’s son has died at just age 26 and reportedly died by suicide.

The actor’s family released a statement through a representative:

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson,’ the family said, continuing:

“His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time. Thank you.”

The statement did not address Hudson’s cause or manner of death.

Michael Madsen, 64, is best known for starring in Quentin Tarantino movies, such as Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill: Volume 1 & 2.

Since the early ’80s, he has acted primarily in supporting roles, notably in Donnie Brasco and Scary Movie 4.

Hudson was the godson of Oscar-winning director Quentin Tarantino, according to PageSix.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He was the eldest of the three children Madsen shares with his wife, DeAnna.

Michael also has two children from his previous marriage to fellow actor Jeannine Bisignano and possibly two more children from other relationships.

Hudson Madsen reportedly died by a gunshot wound to the head

A spokeswoman for the Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu reportedly told The Sun, Hudson died in an apparent suicide by gun:

“I can confirm Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died by a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu.”

According to a Facebook page attributed to Hudson, he was married to a woman named Carlie and lived in Wahiawa, Hawaii. He updated his profile picture last week with a photo of himself and his wife smiling.

His cover photo is a photo of the US army, which he said was taken in Kabul, Afghanistan. The comments suggest that he served in the military, but this is yet to be confirmed.

A source told The Sun that Hudson’s mother DeAnna Madsen, 61, is set to travel to Hawaii following her son’s death.

The publication also notes that Hudson’s wife praised him earlier this month for taking care of her post-surgery.

Michael Madsen was once arrested for child cruelty

Michael Madsen was charged with child cruelty in 2012 after an altercation with one of his sons, who was not named in the report.

According to Hot Press, the actor was later cleared of the charges and spoke to them about fatherhood, stating the following:

“I have five sons of my own and being a movie actor, you have to be cognizant of what you’re putting out there. And in the beginning when you’re young and naïve and a rabble-rouser, some of these things seem exciting, and then later on as you get wiser, if you get wiser, you start to become more cognizant of the kind of material you’re putting out. With your children, you have to be, you have to answer to them.”