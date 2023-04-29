Michael J. Fox talks about life with Parkinson’s disease, addresses mortality

Michael J. Fox is doing what he does best — creating projects that will help the lives of millions.

Next for the actor is an Apple Original Films-produced project, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie chronicles Michael’s illustrious career and struggles with Parkinson’s.

The actor discussed the impact Parkinson’s had on his day-to-day life in a recently released preview.

He also had an honest conversation about mortality, conceding that he would not see 80 years old.

Michael was incredibly vulnerable in the CBS Sunday Morning preview for the documentary.

Michael J. Fox discusses Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

As Michael revealed, life was getting more challenging by the day.

He disclosed, “I’m not going to lie, it’s getting hard, it’s getting harder. Every day is tougher. But, but that’s — that’s the way it is.”

In a particularly touching moment, Michael revealed, “I’ve been thinking about the mortality of it. I’m not gonna be 80.”

Later, Michael caught up with ET, where he praised the Apple documentary.

He said, “I love the way that they did it. They applied this sort of footage to the narrative, to my story, and they found situations in films that acted out the — because it actually happened in my life.”

As Michael explained in his interview, genetic testing can help identify biomarkers. Biomarkers can signal a disease before symptoms manifest, making early and aggressive treatment a possibility.

Michael also highlighted the importance of acknowledging the mortality rate associated with Parkinson’s disease.

While he has remained optimistic and focused on finding a cure, addressing the reality of the disease’s progression is vital for raising awareness and being transparent.

Michael J. Fox’s lengthy Parkinson’s battle and advocacy

By candidly discussing the mortality rate, Michael brought attention to the urgent need for continued research, funding, and improved treatments. When scientific breakthroughs occur, they enhance the lives of those with Parkinson’s and may ultimately find a cure.

As he lives with Parkinson’s disease, Michael J. Fox continues to pursue his passion for acting and advocacy.

His new project showcases his talent but also serves as a testament to his resilience and determination.

By remaining active in the industry and using his platform to raise awareness, the actor embodies the spirit of never giving up. Simultaneously he encourages others to persevere despite life’s challenges, serving as a beacon of light to those around him.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie premieres May 12 on Apple TV+.