Michael B. Jordan is single and ready to mingle while out partying in West Hollywood

Michael B. Jordan was seen partying in West Hollywood following his split from Lori Harvey. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Michael B. Jordan is not letting his “newly single” title stop him from having a fun night out on the town.

The Black Panther actor, 35, was spotted out in West Hollywood Sunday night in the driver’s seat of a red interior-lined car.

Jordan held up a peace sign behind the wheel while wearing a white tank that showed off his muscular arms.

Michael B. Jordan seen leaving nightclub after split from Lori Harvey

The actor, who has now been single for a few weeks, left Delilah nightclub solo after a night of partying before driving the WeHo streets.

Jordan’s previous relationship with model Lori Harvey ended in early June after spending over a year together.

Although Jordan may have been out at the club, the question still remains on whether or not he is fully over Harvey. Shortly after their breakup, he was seen at Game 2 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco alongside Cordae for a “guys’ night” – in which he seemed “sad” and a bit anti-social.

“Michael B. Jordan made his first public appearance post-breakup at game two of the NBA championship series. He looked a little sad and unenthusiastic. He didn’t mingle or take photos. Instead, he spent the night chilling with Cordae – it was guys’ night. He spoke with Bob Myers and said hi to G-Eazy,” an eyewitness source told Entertainment Tonight.

Although neither Harvey nor Jordan have spoken publicly about their year-long relationship coming to an end, both have deleted all photos of each other on their individual Instagram pages.

Reasons behind Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s split

When it came to the power couple, sources revealed to People that the two were in separate stages in their lives. With Harvey 10 years younger than Jordan, the insider revealed that Harvey simply wasn’t ready to commit and was instead focused on her career.

“She still wants to have fun and be free,” the insider said. “Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn’t work out, but she is moving on.”

The source also added that Harvey realized the two simply weren’t on the same page while planning out their future.

Although the former couple appeared to have a happy relationship online, it seems as if they have each wiped the slate clean and have been tapping into their new single lifestyles.