Steve Harvey is ‘Team Lori’ amid Michael B. Jordan split

Steve Harvey has spoken up about Lori’s split from actor Michael B. Jordan. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia/Landmark-Media

Steve Harvey gave his thoughts on his daughter’s recent breakup with her now ex-boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan.

Steve’s daughter Lori Harvey, 25, and Michael, 35, recently ended their relationship after about a year and a half together.

The popular television host, comedian, and father spoke about the split on the most recent episode of his morning show titled New York Ban, Lori Harvey Splitsville, BET Awards Nominees, and more.

Steve Harvey said he was ‘Team Lori’ regarding breakup

About a half-hour into the episode, Steve Harvey was prompted to elaborate on his daughter’s split with Michael after being asked how he felt about it.

“I feel fine,” Steve first replied. “I’m fine. It ain’t change my life none. I still gotta go to work, I still gotta turn these corners, I still gotta take care of my family, I still gotta keep putting my money aside from these grandkids.”

After joking about his grandfather-ly duties, he continued to give his honest opinion on where he stood when it came to the breakup. “I heard about it, you know, I wish him well. I’m team Lori, so I’m team Lori 1000%, she’s my daughter, I love her, I support her.”

Harvey continued to describe the difficulties of maintaining a relationship while being young and in the spotlight.

“Like I tell everybody, things happen. It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. As long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends I guess… I ain’t heard nobody say they busting no windows or nothing… as long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a d*mn what you do.”

Steve had previously said that he approved of Lori dating Michael and believed he was genuinely a good guy for his daughter. “I’m pulling for him cause he’s a really good guy, comes from a good guy, so I’m kinda pulling for him. But at the same time, I got my eye on him,” he said during an appearance on The Ellen Show.

To wrap up his thoughts on the breakup, Steve said that he still thought of Michael as a “cool guy” and believed the two would be fine on their own.

Details on Lori and Michael’s relationship and breakup

After sharing many special moments with their followers for over a year, the two officially ended their relationship after realizing they were in different places in life.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” a source revealed to People. “They still love each other. Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Amidst the news of the split, Lori deleted all of the photos on her Instagram feed with Michael.

Although she has removed him from her page, Michael has yet to delete his photos with her – including their first post together in January of last year.

As of Tuesday, neither Lori Harvey nor Michael B. Jordan has addressed the breakup.