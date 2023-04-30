Meghan Markle’s family reveals why they believe the Duchess is estranged from them

Meghan Markle’s siblings and estranged father sat down for a revealing interview about the Duchess of Sussex.

In an exclusive interview with 7NEWS Spotlight, Meghan’s father Thomas, her half-brother Thomas Jr and her half-sister Samantha give their take on why they are no longer on speaking terms with Meghan.

The trio was asked why Meghan had distanced herself from them.

They say it’s because the Duchess of Sussex believes they aren’t “good enough” for the royal family.

“What she told the royal family, what she told Harry wouldn’t have jived, wouldn’t have been consistent with the truth,” Samantha said.

When the Markle’s were asked if they are willing to reconnect with Megan they said they would welcome her back into their home.

The host Liam Bartlett asked her family: “How’s this for a hypothetical? Meghan rings you tomorrow, Thomas, and says, ‘Let’s get together and talk with Harry’. But the condition is that all three of you never do another media interview ever again, full stop.”

Her father said. “Well, I would agree to it if, indeed, it was a real get-together.” Samantha added: “If it was mutual. In other words, if paid PR, if there was some guarantee that paid PR machine wasn’t going to be talking about us.”

Thomas Jr. also said he will welcome both Harry and his half-sister to his home.

Thomas Markle said he hasn’t heard from his daughter since suffering a stroke

Meghan’s estranged father said in the interview that he has not heard from his daughter for more than four years and he assumes she has heard of his stroke due to the media coverage.

In May last year, it was reported that Thomas suffered a stroke and was hospitalized for five days.

The 78-year-old said that if his medical condition wouldn’t convince his daughter to reconnect, he doubts anything else would.

Meghan has been estranged from her dad since she married Prince Harry in May 2018.

He was originally scheduled to walk Meghan down the aisle but the plans changed after he arranged a photo-op with paparazzi in exchange for money.

Her father said he now regrets the decision. He also confessed that he sold part of the private letter Meghan sent him to the tabloids.

Thomas added that the full letter was “hateful” and “cruel” and said he wouldn’t sell it to protect her.

Meghan Markle’s siblings react to her claim that she grew up an only child

Meghan Markle claimed in her interview with Oprah that she grew up as an only child.

Her half-brother summed it up as “another lie” while Samantha compared her claim to when the Duchess said she “lost” her father in the same 2021 interview with Oprah.

Samantha also said she believed that Markle denied her siblings to keep up with the alleged lies she told the royal family.

In the interview, her father shared several videos to prove he had a close relationship with Meghan while she was growing up.