Meghan believes she is ‘above her family’ and has refused to talk to them, family source claims

Meghan Markle and her family are “clearly in different social classes,” a family source says.

Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Meghan Markle and members of her extended family are in “different social classes, and we won’t ever talk again,” a family source has claimed.

The source told Fox News that Meghan had refused to talk to members of her extended family following media revelations about her strained relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, before she married Prince Harry in May 2018.

Since Meghan married Prince Harry, the source alleged that she has considered herself to be “above her family” and has refused to talk to them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We’re clearly in different social classes and we won’t ever talk again,” the source said.

Meghan’s family members have no plans to reach to her, the source said

The family source said that Meghan did not have to remain estranged from her family because she now lives closer to them since she and Harry relocated to California in 2020 after stepping down as senior working members of the Royal Family.

The source argued that because Meghan has chosen to be estranged from her family, they have no plans to reach out to her for reconciliation.

“I’m not chasing after someone that doesn’t want to talk to me. I have my own family, and we couldn’t be happier sharing the love that we have. So in other words, I couldn’t care less,” the family source said, according to Fox News.

However, the source said that despite the tensions between Meghan and her extended family, they wished her well and were happy about the arrival of their second child Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

“I’m happy for them,” the family source said. “Starting a family is the most rewarding thing and I wish them the best.”

Meghan and her dad, Thomas Markle, are estranged

Meghan and Thomas Markle fell out before her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, and she has reportedly not spoken to him since then.

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her relationship with her father during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

She claimed that her father talked to the press and staged paparazzi photos before her wedding without her knowledge. When she learned about it, she called her father, but he denied it. But Meghan said that her father lied to her when he denied that he’d been in contact with the British media.

The Duchess of Sussex accused her father of lying about not talking to the media. She described as father’s action as a “betrayal.”

Meghan also fell out with her half-sister Samantha Markle

According to royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their biographical book Finding Freedom, Meghan and her half-sister Samantha are also estranged.

Samantha has been critical of Meghan since she married Harry.

She once described her half-sister as a “shallow social climber” and “Duchess of Nonsense.” She also accused her of snubbing her father and family after she married Harry.

Samantha released a tell-all memoir, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1, earlier in the year.