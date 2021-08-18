Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly accused the Queen of failing to take “full ownership” of racism allegations. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly launched fresh attacks against the Queen and the Royal Family in the highly-anticipated updated version of Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

The latest issue of People magazine features a chapter from the revised edition of Finding Freedom, according to the Daily Mail.

In the chapter, a source said that Meghan and Harry were “not surprised” that the Queen refused to take “full ownership” of the racism allegations they made against the Royal Family during their interview with Oprah.

A friend of the Sussexes also added that it was not possible for the Sussexes to “move forward” with reconciliation efforts because the Royals have taken “little accountability.”

“The Queen’s ‘recollections may vary’ comment did not go unnoticed by the couple, who a close source said were ‘not surprised’ that full ownership was not taken,” an extract from the chapter read.

“‘Months later, little accountability has been taken’, a pal of Meghan added. ‘How can you move forward with that?'”

Updated version of Harry and Meghan biography expected to feature new material

According to People, the new updated version of Scobie and Durand’s Finding Freedom will be republished in paperback on August 31.

It is expected to feature new chapters containing new material from the Sussexes’ controversial “tell-all” interview with Oprah.

News that Scobie and Durand were planning to publish a revised edition of their bestseller raised concerns that the Sussexes would use it to launch fresh devastating attacks against the Royal Family.

The latest development in the ongoing Royal Family rift comes after Harry announced on July 19 that he is releasing his “tell-all” memoir in 2022.

The announcement also sparked fears that he is preparing to renew attacks against the Royals.

A royal expert warned Harry that using his memoir to attack the Royals and expose family secrets could backfire against him in the future. The royal watcher warned that Harry’s son Archie “could have issues.”

Meghan and Harry accused the Royals of racism against Archie

Meghan and Harry shocked members of the Royal Family when they accused the family of racism during their interview with Orpah back in March.

Meghan alleged that members of the Royal Family did not want Archie to be a prince because of his mixed heritage. She claimed that a member of the Royal Family voiced concern about Archie’s skin tone.

Meghan and Harry declined to name the Royal who made the alleged racially charged comments about Archie because it would be “damaging” to them

However, Meghan agreed with Oprah’s suggestion that the Royal thought it would be a “problem” if Archie was too dark-skinned.

Scobie later claimed that Royal Family members had “not one but several conversations about Archie’s skin color.”

Meghan expected an apology from the Royals

A royal expert claimed that Meghan had expected the Royal Family to apologize and that she was “horrified” when they didn’t.

Instead of an apology, the Royals released a carefully worded statement that partly read:

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

During an appearance on the Channel 5 documentary, Meghan at 40: The Climb to Power, royal commentator Tom Quinn said Meghan was disappointed that the Royals refused to apologize after she accused them of racism.