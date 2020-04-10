Megan Gale posts Instagram Good Friday video, model joins Kanye West, Tyler Perry in sharing Easter joy

Megan Gale, a model and actress, is also a mom. And now the parent of two young kids is showing Instagram her delightful Good Friday family tradition.

Families with very young children can find the rules for social distancing and sheltering-in-place challenging. It’s not easy to explain to youngsters why they suddenly can’t enjoy visits with friends or make excursions to the toy store.

But as Megan shows in her Instagram video, it’s still possible to celebrate traditions such as Good Friday and Easter at home.

And in sharing her video, Gale joins celebrities such as Kanye West, Tyler Perry, and Mariah Carey in helping families celebrate Easter.

Megan Gale posts Instagram video of Good Friday tradition for parents with kids

Gale has two children with former Survivor contestant Shaun Hampson.

Their son River Alan Thomas Hampson was born on May 13, 2014, while their daughter Rosie May Dee Hampson was born on September 27, 2017.

Megan shared in her Instagram caption for her video that she “LOVES doing arts & crafts on Good Friday with the kids.”

The model mom began the family tradition on her son’s very first Easter five years ago.

Now, this tradition has “become something that we’ve come to love & look forward to,” Gale added. “Does anyone else do this with their little ones?”

The model’s followers were quick to express their appreciation for the Good Friday video idea for how to spend the long Easter weekend with their children.

As one fan wrote, “Omg Rosie is just the cutest!!! Could watch her all day.”

The 44-year-old model showed details of the arts & crafts project in her sweet video.

Just like Megan, celebrities, including Kanye West, Tyler Perry, and Mariah Carey, want to help others celebrate Easter.

The three celebrities are joining famed pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church online Easter celebration, reported CNN News.

With traditional church services for Easter no longer allowed within a physical building due to the coronavirus pandemic, Osteen chose a different option.

His “Hope Is Alive” Easter service will be streamed on Sunday.

West, Perry, and Carey will participate while offering their talents from different areas. For example, Tyler is based in Atlanta, while Kanye and his Sunday Service team will be in Los Angeles.

West has previously made his Sunday Service highly exclusive, announcing the location at the last minute and inviting other celebrities, pointed out Paper magazine.

However, the decision to join Osteen means that for the first time, a large audience can join in Kanye’s Sunday Services.

Mariah Carey is also anticipated to get her share of the spotlight, performing “Hero” via webcam for a tribute to medical professionals.