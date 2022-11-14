Megan Fox issues ultimate clap back for hater who thought her tattoo was pubic hair

Megan Fox clapped back hard at a rude troll. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Megan Fox has clapped back at a troll who mistook her tattoo for pubic hair.

The 36-year-old is no stranger to hitting back at her critics, and her latest savage takedown might just be her best one yet.

Last week, Megan shared a belated Halloween post of her and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as Zelda and Link from the movie Legend of Zelda.

The Hollywood star posed up a storm in the sizzling snap as she slipped into a bustier top and a super high-cut skirt that showed off plenty of her sun-kissed legs.

She completed the look with thigh-high gold boots, white gloves, and a fairy crown, as well as fake pointed ears.

However, Megan’s Halloween look didn’t go down well with one troll who decided to hit out at the Transformers star.

Megan Fox has the best response to rude troll

The hater rudely commented, “All that money and she can’t buy a razor. She’s now off my’ list.”

It appeared they were talking about Megan’s tiny tattoo located on her pelvis, which was visible due to the high slit on her daring dress.

Megan soon swooped in and quipped back with her signature sarcastic sense of humor, “Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo?”

She then sarcastically added, “Either way I’m devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you’d wife me,” via a screenshot shared by the Instagram account CommentsByCelebs.

The video game costume was one of many outfits that the iconic Hollywood couple wore while celebrating the spooky holiday last month.

The duo, who got engaged in January, kicked off Halloween by throwing it back to the ’90s when they emulated Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Before channeling their inner Nintendo characters, they also dressed up as a priest and worshipper when they attended Vas Morgan’s Halloween party in West Hollywood.

Megan Fox shuts down mom-shaming troll

Megan’s costumes for the spookiest season of the year are not the only snaps she’s had to defend lately.

Just last month, she shut down yet another critic, this time, a mom-shaming commenter.

The mom-of-three shared a series of saucy swing photos on Instagram, in which a troll asked, “where your kids at?” as Motherly reports.

Clapping back, Megan replied, “Wait wait wait, I … have kids?!? Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel.

“That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found.”