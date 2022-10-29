Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have fun for Halloween dressed as Pamela and Tommy. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

In the time-honored tradition of dressing as other famous couples, Megan Fox and her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly, outdid themselves this Halloween as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Megan looked stunning in a skintight PVC mini dress skimming her curves. The top portion of the dress was light pink with a plunging neckline and halter straps, which complemented the deep red latex skirt.

She also wore the famous transparent platform shoes that Pamela rocked back in the ’90s, accompanied by a tousled blonde hairstyle, the Baywatch star’s trademark makeup of brown lipliner, and heavily plucked eyebrows.

Colson Baker, known as Machine Gun Kelly, sported jet-black hair and wore a white vest, showing off his tattooed arms, already similar to Tommy’s. He rocked a pair of shiny black PVC pants and some lace-up combat boots, adding jewelry and some sunglasses to complete the look.

Though Megan and MGK chose to pay tribute to Pam and Tommy, other people decided to dress as Megan and Machine Gun Kelly themselves, including Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales for The Talk Halloween Show.

It’s definitely couple goals to dress for Halloween as another iconic pair. Kourtney and Travis Barker, who are still great friends with this couple, always pull out great outfits.

In 2021, Travis and Kourtney dressed up as Patricia Arquette and Christian Slater’s characters from True Romance, and at another event, Sid Vicious and his girlfriend, Nancy Spungen.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly arrive at the Casamigos Halloween party. Pic credit: The Hollywood JR/BACKGRID

Casamigos Halloween party

The couple was seen arriving hand in hand at the Casamigos Halloween house party in Beverly Hills.

The tequila brand, founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber, husband of Cindy Crawford, hosts a star-studded Halloween party each year, with celebrities rocking fantastic fancy dress costumes.

This year included Kaia Gerber as Trinity from The Matrix, Rebel Wilson and her friends as Barbie Dolls, and Paris Hilton in a Sailor Moon outfit, accompanied by her husband, Carter Reum, dressed as the Phantom of the Opera.

MGK changes his look

As well as rocking such an iconic look for Halloween, it seems as if Machine Gun Kelly enjoys changing up his look frequently.

Whether it’s tieing his blond locks into a top knot as a Targaryen for a House of Dragons party, matched with a PVC open-chested body suit, or a pink furry hat, hoody, and trousers, he never plays it safe.

Let’s hope their planned punk rock wedding sees them rocking some more iconic looks.