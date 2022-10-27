Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly embrace following split rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out for a gala, putting split rumors to rest once again. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly put on an affectionate display amid several breakup rumors that have plagued them for most of this year.

In a recent picture, Megan was seen sitting in front of a wooden wall that looked similar to a sauna as MGK cupped her face and she smiled up at him.

The pair stepped out for the Time 100 Next Gala, showing off their unique and somewhat gothic style.

Megan shared pictures of the pair as well as a video clip in which he grabbed her neck, and she laughed, telling him not to mess up her makeup.

Megan captioned her post, “Karma.”

Megan wore a striking Maison Yeya gold gown that was strapless and had a very high thigh slit. The fabric was tight around the waist and draped going toward the bottom, which emphasized her enviable curves.

She accessorized with gold strappy sandals by Casadei and a square clutch that had a large metal handle for carrying. She also wore a pair of gold drop earrings with a pointed manicure to match.

Megan switched up her hair from platinum blonde to a daring red color and made sure her makeup matched the occasion with an incredibly dark red lip and smokey dark eye makeup.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly, opted for an even more attention-grabbing outfit, wearing black leather pants and a black, long sleeve leather vest that covered just his back and arms, with a clear corset that showed off his array of chest and stomach tattoos.

He wore his long blonde hair up in a half ponytail and included a pair of black leather gloves as well.

Machine Gun Kelly shared shots from the night as well, captioning his post, “I came for the Targaryen BDSM party,” and it received over 489k likes, including from socialite Paris Hilton.

Megan was clearly feeling amorous, as she wrote in the comment section, “Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options.”

Pic credit: @machinegunkelly/Instagram

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have had ‘ups and downs’ recently

The posts will once again put to rest rumors of a split, and comes after news emerged recently that the pair are secretly planning their wedding, though haven’t set a date yet.

A source told US Weekly that the pair are “working hard on themselves” and have “worked on their problems.” They revealed the couple has a lot of “ups and downs,” saying MGK is not always easy to deal with, and he lacks a lot of maturity, acting like a teenager sometimes.