Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney stun in Armani

Euphoria star close-up of Maude Apatow. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/ Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Euphoria cast members Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney look absolutely stunning in Giorgi Armani gowns for the Venice Film Festival movie premiere.

The American actress known for portraying Lexi Howard in the HBO Max original series, Maude Apatow, looks incredible as she joins co-star Sydney Sweeney at the Venice Film Festival.

The on-screen sisters attended the red carpet premiere of Bones & All, directed by Luca Guadagnino, wearing black Giorgio Armani gowns.

Maude’s strapless dress floor-length featured a trumpet-shaped silhouette. Syndey’s dress was also sleeveless with a high neckline and a large black bow that added a romantic feel.

Maude also paired her look with an eye-catching statement necklace filled with rubies and diamonds from no other than luxury jeweler Cartier.

The dark jewels in her Cartier necklace complimented a bold dark lipstick from Armani Beauty.

To get the look, you can purchase the Lip Power Longwear Lipstick in Flirt Shade 504.

However, this shade is sold out on the official Armani Beauty website, so you must purchase it from Sephora. It retails for $39.00.

French Makeup Artist Mélanie Inglessis kept the rest of Maude’s makeup simple with minimal eye makeup to really showcase her lip color.

The red accents didn’t just stop at the lip and necklace combo. The actress also sported a deep red nail color with an almond shape done by celebrity nail artist Michelle Humphrey to finish the look.

Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney hanging out with stars in Italy

Members of the Euphoria cast weren’t the only ones to attend the Venice Film Festival. Riverdale star Cam Mendes and Outbanks actor Chase Strokes were also in attendance.

All Hollywood’s favorite Drama TV-show celebs were hanging out on boats together while taking some stunning photos for Vogue photographer Greg Williams.

On Maude’s Instagram Post, the stars were striking a pose in several black and white shots from the photo shoot, where they all looked super glam in the sea breeze.

Euphoria Season 3

Maude and Sydney looked terrific on the red carpet, but fans eagerly anticipate their rocky sisterhood’s return in season 3 of Euphoria.

Although there is no word on the release date for season 3, it is expected to be sometime in 2024.

However, not everyone will return to play their characters in the next season. Barbie Ferreira recently announced her departure from her beloved character Kat Hernandez in an Instagram post after citing issues with the controversial director Sam Levinson.

For now, both Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney are still set to play their roles of Lexi and Cassie in the following seasons of HBO’s hit series.