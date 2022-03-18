5 things to know about Euphoria star Maude Apatow

Euphoria star Maude Apatow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Maude Apatow is best known for her role as Lexi in Euphoria. But, before her breakthrough role in the show, she appeared in several movies and TV shows.

You may recognize her from This is 40 and Knocked Up.

Although she’s been acting for over a decade, there’s still some things you may not know about Maude. Keep reading for 5 interesting facts about the actress.

Maude Apatow directed a film

Not only can Maude act, but she can also write and direct. Given that her father, Judd Apatow, is a director, this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

In 2017, Maude made her directorial debut with her short film, Don’t Mind Alice. She also co-wrote and starred in it. The film is about a young woman who fears that she is responsible for her elderly boss’s death.

Maude hopes to direct and write more in the future. In 2019, she told W Magazine: “I love writing and I love directing. That’s my ultimate goal. And acting. If I could do all of them at the same time that would be cool.”

Maude Apatow played the daughter of her mother’s character in three films

Maude’s mother is actress Leslie Mann. As previously mentioned, her father is director and filmmaker Judd Apatow.

When Maude was younger, her father cast her in Knocked Up, Funny People, and This is 40 as the daughter of her mother’s characters.

“I was so little when my dad cast me in movies. I didn’t even realize what was going on, but I knew that I liked it. It was really nice to be able to do that with them first to get practice. Now, I feel very prepared to go off on my own,” she told W.

Maude Apatow loves reality TV

Maude has previously expressed her love for reality television. During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2022, Maude explained that she has direct messaged contestants on her favorite shows.

She described the plot of 90-Day Fiance to Seth, and how she regularly contacts the stars on Instagram to ask them if they’re doing okay following the events that unfold on the show.

Maude Apatow attended Northwestern University

Maude revealed in her interview with Seth Meyers that she and Seth both attended Northwestern University. Her time there was short-lived, though.

Maude left during her sophomore year so that she could star in Euphoria.

While at Northwestern, Maude majored in theatre.

Maude Apatow interviewed One Direction

Maude did a Teen Vogue interview with One Direction, as the band was rising in popularity.

She found the experience to be nerve-wracking. “I have never been so nervous in my entire life,” she started off the article. “My legs did not stop shaking. When I get nervous my voice gets very high. My voice was so high that it was painful and embarrassing to listen to the tape of the interview. I have since destroyed it.”