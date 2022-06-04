Matthew Morrison’s wife defends him amid So You Think You Can Dance? exit

Matthew Morrison was recently fired from So You Think You Can Dance after a contestant claimed he sent her inappropriate messages. Photo credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Matthew Morrison‘s wife Renee has come to her husband’s defense after he was let go from So You Think You Can Dance.

The broadway star and former judge on the show, 43, was recently fired after a contestant claimed he sent her inappropriate messages.

Sharing a video of her husband stating his innocence, Renee, 37, wrote on Instagram: “It’s been a wild ride… My husband has finally been given an opportunity to speak his truth. He has done so with such grace and integrity in a situation that is complex and incredibly complicated.

“Gossip and cruelty are poison that have penetrated the depths of our society and somehow have made people forget their true nature- Love & compassion.

“‘Negativity is a trait, not someone’s identity. A person’s true nature can be obscured by clouds, but, like the sun it is always there. And clouds can overcome any of us.’ – Jay Shetty.”

Matthew Morrison’s wife Renee said people should ‘stop perpetuating hate and shame’

She added: “Perspective my people. Stop perpetuating hate and shame. Period. NO ONE DESERVES IT. I’ll leave you with this.

“’Letting go gives us freedom, and freedom is the only condition for happiness. If, in our heart, we still cling to anything – anger, anxiety, or possessions – we cannot be free.” – Thich Nhat Hanh

“We let go and go into freedom. To all those who have shined love and light in our lives through this… thank you. To all the rest- sending Love & Light.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Matthew and Renee have been married since 2014 and share a son Revel James – born in 2017 – and a daughter Phoenix Monroe, who was born in 2021.

Matthew Morrison revealed the alleged message he sent the contestant

In the Instagram clip, Matthew said: “It’s really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide.

“So in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message that I wrote to a dancer on the show. ‘Hey! It’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things,’ the end.

“I sent this because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I’ve known for over 20 years and I was trying to get her a job as a choreographer on the show.”

He added: “It’s devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people’s lives are being thrown around as clickbait. I think this is much bigger than me and this story.

“Gossip is toxic and it is destroying our society. We need to do better and in no way do I want this to take away from the show because dance has always been a unifying and healing modality and I genuinely wish all the contestants and my fellow judges all the best.”