Matthew Morrison defends himself over SYTYCD firing, reads message to clear his name

Mathew Morrison has spoken out in defense after recent allegations regarding inappropriate messages with a So You Think You Can Dance contestant.

The Glee star, who was a judge on this year’s returning season of the popular dance show alongside tWitch and JoJo Siwa, announced his exit from the panel last week.

It soon came out that Morrison was fired from the show after a source revealed that he had sent flirty direct messages to a dancer, in turn making her uncomfortable and leading to his termination.

Morrison posted a video to defend himself against allegations

Although Morrison was accused of having sent messages that “crossed the line,” the actor took to his Instagram on Thursday with a video reading the direct message that got him fired – in an undoubted attempt to clear his name.

“It’s really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide,” he started off. “So, in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message I wrote to a dancer on the show.”

He then proceeded to read the single line of the alleged message – “Hey, it’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things.”

“The end,” he said.

Morrison continued to defend the reasoning behind the message by saying it was for “work” purposes. “I sent this because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I’ve known for over 20 years, and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show,” he stated.

“It’s devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people’s lives are being thrown around as clickbait. I think this is much bigger than me and this story. Gossip is toxic and it is destroying our society, and we need to do better,” he added.

Morrison has blocked all users from commenting on the recent video.

Fans are having a hard time believing Morrison’s defense

Although Morrison disabled comments on his video, fans have taken to other forms of social media to give their stance on whether his message(s) were inappropriate or not.

One user tweeted, “I don’t believe a word Matthew Morrison says. Tales of his infidelity and pursuit of younger women have circulated for over a decade. And that statement? As if men are somehow the victims in the #metoo movement? Does anyone buy what this guy’s selling? #SYTYCD.”

“Nah if Matthew Morrison sent me a message asking for my phone number for any reason regardless of context I would immediately call the police,” another user said.

“I don’t know if Matthew Morrison was being sketchy DMing this woman. Either way, it was a stupid decision – particularly when there were so many legitimate, above board channels he could use to reach her – & Fox had no choice but to fire him,” user @MveleaseP tweeted.

When it comes to this season of SYTYCD, sources told Deadline that Morrison will be seen as a judge for the first four pre-recorded episodes.

His replacement judge is set to be announced soon for the next round of episodes that will begin filming on June 15.