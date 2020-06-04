Mary Pat Gleason dead: Mom actress, who played Mary on hit show, passes away at 70

Mary Pat Gleason had died at the age of 70. The actress lost her battle with cancer this week.

A report by ET stated that Gleason died following a recurrence of uterine cancer. Gleason’s nephew, John Brostrom, passed on that she is survived by a “large, loving extended family.”

Mary Pat Gleason battled with cancer

According to her nephew, Gleason had beaten uterine cancer back in 2015, but that the disease had recently returned. It led to Gleason spending a month in the hospital and then time at a friend’s house.

In even sadder news, it was revealed that Gleason had gone in for treatment around the time of the coronavirus outbreak. This led to family and friends not being able to visit her during the final weeks of her life.

Her nephew stated that “they took wonderful care of her” when speaking about his aunt. He went on to say that “It was really bittersweet but her family could not have asked for better care.”

A personal memorial will take place with her family in the near future and Gleason requested that a service not be performed. The family asked people to honor her memory by “donating to a charity that supports research and funding for bipolar disorder.”

Mary Pat Gleason had a long acting career

Gleason played the character of Mary on the hit show Mom, which stars Anna Farris and Allison Janney. She appeared on a total of eight episodes spread from 2014 to 2019 and the character was very memorable.

Her character, Mary, suffered a brain aneurysm during an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting and died on the show. It was an impactful moment for viewers and for the show itself, with the rest of the characters on the Mom cast living through the shock.

Another fun role that Gleason had was as Eleanor the waitress on A Cinderella Story. The movie also co-starred Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge, Chad Michael Murray, Regina King, and Paul Rodriguez.

Other films that Gleason appeared in include George Clooney‘s Intolerable Cruelty, The Crucible, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, and Blended.

Gleason also appeared on episodes of many different television shows over the years. That included Guiding Light, Full House, Murphy Brown, Life Goes On, Quantum Leap, Saved by the Bell, Perfect Strangers, and Grey’s Anatomy.

In all, Mary Pat Gleason has credits from 174 different television shows and movies that she appeared in during her lifetime. That includes the unreleased film, Pencil Town, which will serve as her final appearance.