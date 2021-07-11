Marvel actor Hayley Atwell rumored to be dating Tom Cruise after being spotted at Wimbledon

Marvel star Hayley Atwell is rumored to be dating Tom Cruise after the pair are spotted at Wimbledon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Sparks may be flying between Mission: Impossible 7 costars Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise. The two seemed to be enjoying each other’s company at a recent Wimbledon tournament. Cruise attended the event in a sleek blue suit and Atwell was dazzling in a summery floral dress. They were accompanied by their costar Pom Klementieff.

Other famous guests who ventured outside to attend the event included members of the British royal family Princess Beatrice, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as actress Priyanka Chopra.

Hayley Atwell, 39, is best known for her roles in Captain America: The First Avenger, originating the role of Peggy Carter. She also starred in an episode of Black Mirror titled “Be Right Back,” playing a woman in grief over the loss of her boyfriend. This English actor will be starring in the next two installments of the spy franchise Mission: Impossible.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mission: Impossible famously stars Tom Cruise, 59, as the lead character Ethan Hunt.

Spotted at Wimbledon

The trio popped up at Wimbledon on Saturday, July 10. Right in time to watch tennis players Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova go head-to-head during the women’s singles tournament. Wimbledon tweeted a pun documenting their attendance. They wrote, “A set down, it isn’t mission impossible from here to win for Karolina Pliskova,” accompanying the witty caption with a gif of the group.

However, dating rumors began to fly in response to the Mission: Impossible stars’ shared companionship at the event. And, not for the first time.

A set down, it isn't mission impossible from here to win for Karolina Pliskova#Wimbledon | @TomCruise pic.twitter.com/0HoYtt3kud — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2021

Similar rumors between Atwell and Cruise first made headlines in December 2020, while they were actively filming for Mission: Impossible 7. But a close source quickly shot that down while speaking with People, saying that the accusation was “not true at all.” The online publication further clarified that Cruise hasn’t dated anyone publicly since his messy divorce from Katie Holmes in 2012.

What did fans think?

With images of the rumored couple circulating, fans flocked to Twitter to share their thoughts and express their good wishes. A fan account, Best of Hayley Atwell, shared two pictures of the star.

Drawing attention to her radiant smile, the account wrote: “Hayley Atwell, Tom Cruise and Pom Klementieff at Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament. She looks so happy.”

Hayley Atwell, Tom Cruise and Pom Klementieff at Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament ✨ she looks so happy 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ejFR9T1KLY — best of hayley atwell (@bestofhayIey) July 10, 2021

Another fan wrote, “How great does Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell look at Wimbledon?” while slyly cutting Pom Klementieff and her yellow blazer out of the image.

How great does Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell look at Wimbledon? pic.twitter.com/bYi8w26Cqu — Masquerade (@Masquerade2376) July 10, 2021

The chemistry is unquestionably present between the two which creates a great anticipation for their upcoming flick together. Although, fans may have to settle for something more cryptic as Atwell has described her character as “ambiguous.”

She told the Light the Fuse podcast, “The interesting thing we’re exploring is her resistance to a situation she finds herself in. How she starts off, where she becomes. The journey of what she comes into and what is asked of her and potentially where she ends up.”

Mission: Impossible 7 is expected to premiere on May 27, 2022.