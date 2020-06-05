Mark Hamill surprises emotional nurse with a video chat

Mark Hamill has been doing what he can during the coronavirus pandemic to put smiles on people’s faces, and he has done it again, this time for a nurse from San Diego.

Hamill made a surprise video call for a personal meet-and-greet with the Star Wars superfan, Chloe Ducos, and he did it on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Mark Hamill surprises superfan nurse

Jimmy Kimmel has been doing what he can to honor the people who are fighting the battles on the front lines against the coronavirus pandemic.

On the episode on Thursday night, Kimmel had a video chat with a nurse from San Diego named Chloe Ducos.

Kimmel introduced Ducos as someone working in a tent, giving out coronavirus tests to people. Kimmel enjoyed her humor as well.

“Yeah, I’ve been picking boogers for a while, so it’s great,” Ducos laughed in the interview.

However, she said that what she does is helping relieve the stress of the patients by doing her job.

The two then started to talk about how Ducos is a giant Star Wars fan, and she said that she had watched the movies from beginning to end at least 10 times each, calling herself a superfan.

That is when Kimmel brought in a huge surprise for Ducos when the Star Wars music started, and Mark Hamill appeared in the video chat as well.

When Ducos saw Luke Skywalker, she was shocked and said, “Oh my God.”

Hamill told her that the force is strong in her, and she began to tear up during the meeting.

“I applaud you for having seen the Star Wars movies more than I have,” Hamill said.

Hamill told Ducos that he read about her work, saying that she has worked as a nurse for six years as well as teaching at nights. He said that he is a “pretend hero,” but Ducos is a “real-life hero.”

“Thank you for your service.”

Hamill then said he was going to sign a lightsabre and have it sent to her, asking her to use it wisely. He then said that Star Wars fans are more than fans — they are family.

Mark Hamill reaching out to fans

This year, fans have been able to watch a new Disney+ series and see real-life superheroes.

One of these people was Isabella Tadlock, an 11-year-old born with what her family referred to as a “nub” instead of a hand. However, she used her brains and ingenuity to build a mechanical arm that shot glitter and has since used her inventiveness to help create these arms for others like her.

This included an R2-D2 arm that she made for herself.

Mark Hamill reached out to her and thanked her for what she has done and her strength.

“I heard you’re a ‘Star Wars’ fan. But I have to tell you; I’m a big fan of yours. I’m so proud of you,” Hamill said in the video. “They call it a hero arm because you really are a hero.”