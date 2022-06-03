Mandy Moore pregnant, expecting second son with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore pregnant. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Mandy Moore’s family is about to get a little larger as the Candy singer announced she is pregnant with her second child.

She shared the news on social media with an adorable post of her son Gus. Gus wore a shirt that said big brother, his soon-to-be title, as the child recently turned one. Mandy and her husband Taylor welcomed their son in August in February 2021.

Last week, Mandy celebrated the series finale of the show she starred in, This Is Us, after six successful seasons. Every end is a beginning as the actress embarks on the next chapter of her life.

Mandy Moore announces second pregnancy

Mandy Moore announced her second pregnancy today in an adorable way, with the help of her son August.

Mandy posted a picture of her adorable son and tagged her baby daddy in the photo. Her son wore a baseball cap and a shirt that said “big brother” to coincide with her exciting announcement.

She explained in the caption, “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended, and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected, but I can’t wait, and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo.”

The seminal chapter Mandy referenced is the end of her show This Is Us after six seasons.

Mandy Moore discusses her first pregnancy complications

Pregnancy is an exciting yet unpredictable time, and Mandy Moore’s pregnancy was no different.

On the Informed Pregnancy Podcast, the actress discussed how difficult her birth experience was and how existing plans went out the window when it was time to give birth.

She shared, “I guess I’d taken all these classes, and we talk about breathing, and you talk about the techniques that your husband’s going to help you with and the different tips and tricks.”

Mandy wanted an at-home, unmedicated birth, but things did not go as planned.

She continued, “My plan was to do an unmedicated home birth. And then things had to shift, and I was getting to go to the hospital and still have midwifery care, which was really a huge priority for me, and I was really grateful for it. But I still wanted to have an unmedicated birth.”

She shared, “It all happened so quickly. It was, one second everything was fine, and then the next second it was like, this is happening. And literally, I pushed harder than I had. And it went from no baby to a full body out in seconds.”

It all worked out, and she and Taylor are the happy parents of their son August. Now, she and her husband know what to expect, or not expect, for the second time around.