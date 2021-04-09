Mandy Moore shared an adorable pic of son Gus taking a bath. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Mandy Moore has kept fans fulfilled as she posts a new photo of her baby son during bath-time this week.

The This Is Us actress shared the adorable photo on her Instagram page with the caption, “He may be @taylordawesgoldsmith’s twin but he sure does love a bath, just like his mama. #thisisgus“

Moore, 36, and husband Taylor Goldsmith, singer-songwriter for Dawes, welcomed their first child together on February 23rd, sharing the exciting news with fans on Moore’s social media page.

“Gus is here 💙💙💙💙. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T”

Not an easy road

Moore was open about her struggles during her pregnancy and the harrowing time leading up to and during his birth. She talked on Informed Pregnancy Podcast about preparing for the birth and the days leading up and during the birth and how hard that time was for her.

I think that’s what was so wild to me about just the concept of labor. Trying to imagine what it would be beforehand, and then when you’re in the throes of it. I guess I’d taken all these classes and we talk about breathing and you talk about the techniques that your husband’s going to help you with and the different tips and tricks,” she shared.

Moore went on to discuss the challenges she faced upon finding out she would not be able to have the home birth she had envisioned after her dealing with low platelet counts during her pregnancy and having them plummet as her due date neared. She shared on the podcast that she was denied an epidural due to her low platelet count.

“It wasn’t on the table for me, which was, I guess, good because my initial thought was like, ‘I do want to do this unmedicated. But once I was in the throes of how painful it was, that wasn’t even an option for me.”

Time to act

Moore said she pushed for three hours before the baby’s heart rate began to drop to a concerning level, and the OB told her it was time to take more action to get him out safely.

“The OB was just literally like, ‘Okay, show’s over.’ Seven people walked in and he’s like, ‘So this is a vacuum and I’m going to attach this to the top of his head. And when I tell you to push, I want you to push harder than you ever have. And I’m going to pull at the same time and your baby’s going to come out.’ And I was just like, what? It all happened so quickly. It was, one second everything was fine and then the next second it was like, this is happening. And literally I pushed harder than I had. And it went from no baby to a full body out in seconds.”

Moore went on to say the whole experience was so quick she had a moment of confusion as Gus was placed on her chest.

“My husband was crying. I was like…this is not the way I expected to feel. I just remember going, I’m so confused right now. And quickly that transitioned into being emotional too. And I just couldn’t believe that it was over because it happened so quickly,” she said.