Mandy Moore posts update two weeks after giving birth to son, August Harrison

Mandy Moore seems to be adjusting well to being a new mom.

The This Is Us star, 36, updated fans on her Instagram account this weekend with a photo of herself wearing aviator glasses and smiling in the bright sunshine.

The Emmy-nominated actress captioned the post, saying, “Two weeks down. On our first family walk today. Taking it slow and being gentle on myself but I sure do love being a unit of 3…or 4 including Jackson.” Jackson is the singer’s dog, who was cleared of cancer just before Moore went into labor.

Moore and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, announced the birth of son, Gus, at the end of February after Moore suffered through a rough end to her pregnancy and was forced to scrap her plans to have a homebirth.

Homebirth plans were dashed

During her pregnancy, Moore revealed that her platelets had been dropping and, in February, she said they had come to a more dangerously low level that would make a homebirth too risky.

Low platelet count, also known as Thrombocytopenia, affects about 8% of pregnant women and can cause the blood to have difficulty clotting in more severe cases.

Moore’s marriage to Goldsmith, and the birth of Gus, are among some happier events in recent years for Moore after coming out of a painful, six-year marriage to singer-songwriter Ryan Adams, whom Moore accused of psychological abuse.

Her career in music was wrecked during her first marriage

“He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument…What you experience with him — the treatment, the destructive, manic sort of back and forth behavior — feels so exclusive…You feel like there’s no way other people have been treated like this…(Adams’) controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” the actress said in a New York Times interview after the split.

Adams later apologized to Moore and the other women who came forward with allegations of emotional and psychological abuse, but maintained that any pain he caused was unintentional.

“I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly…But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false…As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing,” said Adams in a series of Tweets in 2019.

Moore and Goldsmith first met in 2015 when the Dawes frontman noticed Moore had posted a photo of his band onto her Instagram account and decided to email her to introduce himself. The pair married in November of 2018 after dating for a few years.