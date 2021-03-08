Mandy Moore in mourning sudden death of husband’s band manager over the weekend

Mandy Moore mourns the death of husband’s bandmate, Gerry G, after sudden death. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Mandy Moore, the 36 year old star of This Is Us, took to Instagram over the weekend to express her shock over the sudden and unexpected death of her husband’s band manager, Gerald ‘Gerry’ Gilhool, Jr., at age 51.

“Oh goodness. It’s so hard to write these words. Yesterday, our dear friend Gerry G passed away suddenly in a surfing accident and it just doesn’t feel real. Gerry was a towering presence and personality… and if you were lucky enough to be in his orbit and you were a friend, his loyalty and love knew no bounds.

She continued, “I spent many a @dawestheband show with him, side stage, dancing and laughing and confiding in him how much I was falling in love with my now husband. Some of my fondest memories. I’ve never known someone to take as much pleasure in helping others as Gerry.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’ve also never [known] someone to revel in parenthood quite the way he did. He was destined to be a dad and boy did he excel in every way. Just a few weeks ago, we were on the phone excitedly discussing Gus’s arrival and he mentioned that he wanted to open a swim school for kids and he was excited to teach him. Sigh. Life is wild. Keeping his partner, son and the legion of pals he had in my thoughts and prayers. Today, we’re going to crank some Grateful Dead and celebrate you, friend. Love and miss you, always GG.”

A friend and confidant

Gerry G, as he was affectionately known, was surfing at Rincon Point when witnesses say he struck another surfer while coming down a huge wave. He was brought ashore by other surfers at the scene and was rushed to the hospital where he died shortly after.

Moore posted a slideshow of touching photographs of herself and her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith, with Gerry over the years to celebrate his life.

Read More Milo Ventimiglia reveals his biggest challenge filming This Is Us Season 4

She reflected on her connection with Gilhool and revealed that he was one of her primary confidants during her courtship with Goldsmith.

Remembering a dear friend

Among the photos Moore shared with friends and fans on her social media site were several of the singer/actress hanging out with Gilhool with Goldsmith in what looked to be very happy settings for the trio.

The final few photographs showed Moore and Goldsmith enjoying time with Gilhool after the birth of their son, August Harrison, who was born in February.