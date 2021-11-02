Madonna and daughter Lourdes stun in very racy Halloween costumes

Pop legend Madonna shared racy snaps from her Halloween party with her model daughter Lourdes Leon. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Acepixs

Madonna hosted a Halloween party appearing as Suicide Squad’s Harley Quinn, alongside her daughter, Lourdes Leon, who cut a frightening figure in a very suggestive outfit.

The 25-year-old model took inspiration from Megan Fox’s 2009 film Jennifer’s Body. To complete the demonic look, she wrote a mini skirt, red fishnet tights, gold heels, and fake blood on her chest and mouth.

In Jennifer’s Body, Fox portrays Jennifer Check — a school student who is possessed by a demon. While initially panned, it is considered a cult classic following the Me Too Movement due to its feminist theme.

Lourdes is Madonna’s eldest child, from the singer’s relationship with fitness trainer Carlos Leon.

Madonna shared the photos with her 16.8 million followers on Instagram, captioning the photo dump as “Daddy’s lil’ Monster.”

The legendary pop star shared more images from the “Rotten Halloween” festive on her Instagram Story.

She shared a more risqué photo of her daughter Lourdes, and some of her six children attended, including David Banda.

The 63-year-old pop star shared a snap cuddling her 27-year-old boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams

Who is Madonna’s boyfriend?

Ahlamalik Williams is a dancer who worked on Madonna’s Rebel Heart tour, according to Vogue.

The publication adds that he is a world-renowned dancer, working with Nicki Minaj, Stella McCartney, and Cirque du Soleil.

They reportedly started dating in 2019 after the singer posted him on her Instagram.

He has over 169,000 followers on his Instagram account and is part of a dance collective Raw By Nature.

Lourdes Leon once dated Timothée Chalamet

Lourdes Leon had a high school romance with The King star Timothée Chalamet.

The 25-year-old actor has been nominated for an Academy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and four Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lourdes revealed the pair dated in high school — her first relationship.

“I respect him a lot, we were a little item. My first boyfriend, or anything.”

The former couple dated in 2013, and the actor has since been linked to Lily-Rose Depp, Saoirse Ronan, and Eiza González. However, it appears he is currently single in 2021.

On the other hand, the model has reportedly been dating Jonathan Puglia since 2017.

Lourdes has become a successful model, starring as the new face of Marc Jacobs’s 2021 spring collection. She also appeared in a campaign for Stella McCartney’s Adidas collection.