Los Angeles rapper Slim 400, an associate of YG, shot dead at 33

Rapper Slim 400 was gunned down in Los Angeles; several tributes have poured in. Pic credit: Slim400VEVO/YouTube.

Compton rapper Slim 400 was reportedly shot to death in Los Angeles. Several sources have confirmed the 33-year-old rapper’s death; however, there is very little detail about the shooting.

He is best known for his song Bruisin featuring YG and Sad Boy Loko – the music video currently has 33 million views.

The late Compton rapper was signed to YG’s Pushaz Ink label and appeared in several of the Big Bank rapper’s projects.

Slim 400 made headlines when he survived a drive-by shooting – three months after the death of L.A legend Nipsey Hussle.

As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, Slim 400 was shot approximately ten times in June 2019 and was left in critical condition.

YG was by his side at the time of the shooting and revealed that he survived after undergoing intensive surgery.

Slim 400 paid tribute to Young Dolph in his last Instagram Story

Seemingly hours before he was killed, Slim 400 paid tribute to Memphis rapper Young Dolph who was shot and killed last month.

Slim shared a screenshot of his song Shake Back on his IG Story, which featured Young Dolph. The tragic final social media post featured a tombstone as the artwork with both his name and Dolph.

Slim 400 last IG story a few hrs ago (which is still up @ the time of this tweet) is a song w| him & Young Dolph on a tombstone.



Then Today, Slim 400 got killed.

Man… that’s just wild. pic.twitter.com/5xlqeSXgv3 — LO (@1auren1o) December 9, 2021

In addition, he added a Dolphin emoji and RIP in tribute to the late Memphis rap artist.

Slim joins a growing list of young rappers who are victims of gun violence.

RIP Slim 400. A Compton gangsta rap prototype, an ambassador for a tradition, lineage, and history — who made a whole lot of hard-as-hell rap songs full of sober gravity and blunt force. pic.twitter.com/ZgI1AVPmz4 — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) December 9, 2021

Slim 400 spoke about surviving other shootings

The Compton rapper infamously survived being shot 8 to 10 times — a month a the shooting in 2019.

He described the harrowing incident in an interview, stating the following via HotNewHipHop: “I just feel like when you meant to be here and God have a plan for you, it ain’t no stoppin’ it,” he said continuing:

“I hit the ground thinking it was over. My family came out, kept me alive, talking to me, dragging me in the house while they still shooting…My family, love her to death for just saving me. I just feel like I’m blessed just to be here ’cause I could have just died then and there.”

In an interview with VladTV, Slim spoke about surviving a different shooting at 19.

The late rapper explained that he was shot while passing through a Crip neighborhood in Inglewood, California. He was a member of a Compton Blood gang set and grew up with rapper YG.

Slim 400 also had a feud with controversial rapper 6ix9ine after taking offense to the Gummo rapper visiting a Nipsey Hussle mural.