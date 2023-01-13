Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husbands speak out after singer’s tragic death

Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husbands Nicolas Cage and Michael Lockwood react to the singer’s sudden passing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

On Thursday, just two days after attending the 80th Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley passed away at the age of 54 from cardiac arrest. Many tributes have poured in for the singer-songwriter, including from her ex-husbands.

Her ex-husband, Nicolas Cage, released a short statement on Friday paying tribute to Presley, whom he was married to from 2002-2004. In the statement, he called news of her death “devastating.”

He also fondly remembered Presley, stating, “Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken.”

Cage concluded by stating that he found some solace in the fact that she was reunited in death with her son, Benjamin Keough. Keough sadly died at the age of 27 in 2020.

Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood also released a statement addressing her passing. The pair were married for a decade and share two children — 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood.

Via his lawyer, Joe Yanny, Lockwood stated that news of Presley’s death had turned his world on its ear. He also confirmed that he was with Finley and Harper as they mourned the loss of Presley together.

What happened to Lisa Marie Presley?

Lockwood’s lawyer confirmed that Lockwood had been hoping for a full recovery for Presley. He especially hoped so for the sake of his daughters, who needed their mother very much.

Presley’s death has sent shockwaves across the nation and through her many fans, family members, and colleagues. Her death was particularly shocking due to how sudden it was.

As said above, Presley had attended the Golden Globes just two days before her passing. She was spotted looking thrilled when Austin Butler won an award for his portrayal of her late father, Elvis Presley, and gave both her and Priscilla a shoutout in his acceptance speech.

However, on Thursday morning, she was found unresponsive in her home in California by her ex-husband Danny Keough. Medical personnel was able to restore her pulse before rushing her to the hospital.

There, doctors declared that she had gone into “full arrest” and was receiving care while in a medically induced coma.

Hours later, fans of the singer-songwriter received the devastating update that Presley had passed away. Priscilla confirmed the news in a heartbreaking statement that read, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

The legacy of Presley

Presley was born on February 1, 1968, as the sole child of Elvis and Priscilla and the sole heir to her father’s estate. Though her parents divorced when she was four, both played an active role in raising her.

At age nine, she suffered the loss of her father, who died unexpectedly at the age of 42. Presley was then raised by her mother and lived a relatively private life despite inheriting Graceland at the age of 25.

In 2003, following in her father’s footsteps, she broke into the music industry with her debut album, To Whom It May Concern, which was 10 years in the making. The album received a Gold certification from the RIAA, and she went on to release two more albums and a slew of singles.

Presley was married four times throughout her life, to Keough, Michael Jackson, Cage, and Lockwood. She had a total of four children, Benjamin, Riley Keough, Harper, and Finley.

In addition to music, Presley devoted much of her time to charitable work and was involved with World Vision, The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation (EPCF), Orpah Winfrey’s Angel Network, Dream Factory, and the Grammy Foundation.

Presley faced many hardships in her life with the loss of her father and son. However, she still managed to have a profound impact on many individuals and left her mark on the world with her music, charitable work, and her strength.