Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed six months after Elvis’ daughter passed away at 54

Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12, 2023, at the age of 54 and now we know why.

Prior to learning her official cause of death, it was reported that Elvis Presley’s daughter passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest, but now we know that wasn’t the case.

Instead, a Los Angeles medical examiner has concluded that Lisa Marie’s death was caused by sequelae of a small bowel obstruction.

What that means is that the small bowel obstruction was caused by a previous disease or injury.

It’s been six months since the Dirty Laundry singer passed away unexpectedly and there is still more information to come as toxicology reports were not shared initially.

However, Lisa Marie’s death certificate lists her cause of death as natural.

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley settled Elvis Presley estate dispute a month before Lisa Marie’s cause of death was revealed

It didn’t take long following Lisa Marie’s death for there to be family drama, as she was the sole heir to Elvis Presley’s estate. Upon his death, the iconic singer’s will required that her inheritance be put in a trust until her 25th birthday.

Priscilla Presley and Elvis’ manager, Barry Siegel, were appointed as trustees of the estate until Lisa Marie was of age.

After Lisa Marie turned 25, she took over everything Elvis Presley owned, making her a very rich young woman.

Upon Lisa Marie’s death, her mother issued a statement to the press that read, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Soon after, the family fight over the estate began.

Just two weeks after Lisa Marie died, Priscilla filed to remove an amendment to the trust that removed Priscilla and Barry Siegel as trustees, adding Riley Keough and her late brother Benjamin as trustees instead.

Her reasoning was that she believed the amendment to be fraudulent, citing the misspelling of her own name and irregularities in Lisa Marie’s signature.

Rather than heading to court and making a spectacle out of the Presley estate, Riley opted to keep matters a bit more private, settling with her grandmother and paying her an undisclosed lump sum payment that is said to be in the millions.

Who owns Graceland now?

While Riley Keough is now the trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate, she doesn’t get to keep everything to herself.

Instead, the Estate of Lisa Marie Presley is shared by Riley and her half-sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood.