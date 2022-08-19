Linda Evangelista had face taped back in modeling return after Coolsculpting left her ‘brutally disfigured’

Linda Evangelista had her face taped back for her latest modeling gig. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Patricia Schlein/StarMaxWorldwide

Linda Evangelista recently made her triumphant return to modeling with the September cover of British Vogue but her amazing photoshoot came with its own challenges as the 90s supermodel still deals with the effects of a Coolscultpting disaster that she says left her “brutally disfigured.”

In a new interview that accompanies the magazine cover shoot, Linda admitted that her face doesn’t really look like that “in real life.” She also admitted that she’s still trying to “love herself” after a nearly career-ending disfigurement.

After years of hiding following a string of Coolsculpting procedures in 2015 and 2016, Linda has returned to her public life following a scathing expose where she explained why she opted for Coolsculpting and how she became one of the rare people who suffered major complications after the non-invasive procedures.

While she’s back to work and receiving plenty of love from her fellow supermodels and fans around the world, Linda still hasn’t recovered from the emotional scars left behind or from the physical ones.

However, with a bit of makeup magic by way of one of the most respected celebrity makeup artists in the business, Pat McGrath, Linda looked very much like her former self.

But the 57-year-old cover girl came clean about how the image was created, admitting that tape and scarves worked for the photoshoot but wasn’t practical for everyday life.

Linda Evangelista on the cover of British Vogue

Linda Evangelista looks stunning on the cover of the September issue of British Vogue. On it, she is fitted with a red latex scarf covered by a red bucket hat. She matched that with a gorgeous quilted red jacket and a glamourous yet natural makeup look.

In the pages of the new issue, Linda wore several more scarves, used to cover up the damage left behind from the fat-freezing procedure gone wrong.

In the photos, Linda looked absolutely radiant as she returns to the work she loves most. In the above photo, she wore pink and smiled ear to ear while holding a bouquet of roses.

In the photo below, she switched to black and white, wearing a tweed jacket, a big black bow, and lots of Chanel.

Linda Evangelista settled the Coolsculpting lawsuit

Linda has since settled her Coolsculpting lawsuit after suing for $50 million, sharing a statement with her 1.2 million Instagram followers just last month.

“I look forward to the next chapter of my life with friends and family,” Linda wrote, explaining that she is, “happy to put this matter behind me.”

She went on to say, “I am truly grateful for the support I have received from those who have reached out.”