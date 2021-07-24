Lil Nas X apologizes for excluding Jack Harlow from NSFW scene in ‘Industry Baby’

The music video for Industry Baby had an NSFW scene. Pic credit: Lil Nas X / YouTube

On July 23, Old Town Road singer Lil Nas X released a new music video for his song Industry Baby, featuring rapper Jack Harlow. This raunchy music video takes place in a fictional prison cell and features an NSFW scene of the male “convicts” dancing naked in the shower.

Industry Baby was highly anticipated by Lil Nas X fans as he drew out the dramatics displayed during his recent Nike controversy. He took to his social media accounts, sharing that he will be in court with the shoe manufacturing company due to selling “Satan shoes” using the label’s products.

However, it was revealed that his supposed court date was actually counting down to a reveal trailer, showcasing the premiere date for his new song and music video. This song was done in collaboration between Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow and has already taken over the music world.

The Industry Baby Music Video

Fans were heartbroken to discover that Harlow was not included in the raunchiest portion of the Industry Baby music video. They quickly made a meme out of his straight-coded scenes, pointing out that they contrasted heavily against the overtly queer video.

One fan tweeted wrote, “The gay prisoners looking at Jack Harlow wishing he wasn’t straight.”

Another poked fun at the artist, writing, “Jack Harlow featuring on industry baby to tell the world he’s straight.”

What did Lil Nas X and Harlow have to say?

Harlow kindly responded to critics, tweeting, “Nas wrote the whole treatment for this video and I followed his lead every step of the way. If he had asked me to be in that shower scene I woulda been in that shower scene. I just let the mastermind cook. Honored to be a part of it.”

The Call Me By Your Name singer retweeted Harlow and reacted in shock. He wrote, “Wait!!! I didn’t know! Let’s shoot it again! Please, Jack Harlow!!! Please.”

The 22-year-old rapper added, “To the LGBT+ community, I sincerely apologize. I have failed you. I am embarrassed. I am ashamed. And I will learn from my mistakes.”

Who knows? Maybe it’s not too late for Lil Nas X to add another cut to his trending music video. Or, he could offer fans a quick reshoot to fulfill their wants. All that is known is that at the time of this writing, the Industry Baby music video is the top trending video on YouTube, in the music category.

The singer has also opted to identify his music video as a fundraiser, using his recent jail-related controversies and imagery as a call-to-attention for a nonprofit called The Bail Project. This Bronx-based organization funds cash bails across the country.

Industry Baby is currently streaming on all major music platforms.