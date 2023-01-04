Lil Keed’s cause of death revealed — Here’s why YSL Records rapper died at just 24 years old

Rapper Lil Keed’s cause of death has been confirmed. Pic credit: @lilkeed/Instagram

Lil Keed’s cause of death has been revealed eight months after the Atlanta rapper died suddenly in Los Angeles

The music star, who was affiliated with Young Thug’s YSL Records, died aged just 24 in May.

On Tuesday (January 3) the final findings on what led to Lil Keed dying were released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

In the report, obtained from People, the rapper’s death has been attributed to natural causes as a result of eosinophilia.

According to the Mayo Clinic, eosinophilia is a disease in which patients “a have higher than normal level of eosinophils,” which, “are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell.”

“This condition most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction, or cancer.”

Lil Keed‘s death confirmed by coroner

Medical officials also claimed the underlying cause of the condition was not known.

They also said that Lil Keed, whose real name was Raqhid Jevon Render, had to be hospitalized due to suffering from “stomach and back pains” at around 7:30pm on May 13.

Lil Keed had apparently been “sick in bed for 4 days” in which his brother realized his eyes were, “jaundiced and drove him to the hospital in a private vehicle.”

Once he arrived at his local hospital, Lil Keed had a seizure, “before going unresponsive.”

He tragically died at the medical facility at 10:14 p.m. later in the evening.

Lil Keed had a previous stint in hospital

The Nameless hitmaker previously found himself in a hospital last year in Georgia after having stomach pains.

However Lil Keed ultimately, “left against medical advice,” said the coroner, adding he, “did not seek follow-up care.”

The report also claimed that he frequently consumed alcohol and smoked a vape pen too.

According to his family, he did not use drugs and didn’t have any other medical conditions.

Lil Keed’s brother makes sweet tribute to rapper

Shortly after his passing, Lil Keed’s brother Lil Gotit shared an emotional post on his Instagram.

In the post, the rapper revealed how he watched Lil Keed die right in front of him.

“Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.”

Lil Keed is also survived by his young daughter, Naychur, and his girlfriend, Quana Bandz.

Prior to his sudden death, the rapper was promoting his tour dates.

The weekend ahead of his passing, Lil Keed was scheduled to perform at a concert in Charlotte, North Carolina.