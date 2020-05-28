Liam Gallagher wants to end feud with Robbie Williams

Liam Gallagher has revealed he wants to end his long-running feud with Robbie Williams amid a real-world pandemic.

When celebrities start to feud, it often seems sensationalistic. However, with so many people around the world dying during the coronavirus pandemic, those reasons also seem shallow.

Gallagher feels it is time to stop feuding.

Liam Gallagher offers a truce to Robbie Williams

What led to the Liam Gallagher offer came about thanks to the deaths taking place in the world right now as people battle the deadly COIVID-19 virus.

Gallagher learned that Williams’ parents are both struggling with health issues in the United Kingdom right now. However, Williams is self-isolating with his wife and children in Los Angeles and can’t do anything to get to them or help them.

Gallagher felt terrible about this and reached out to his long-time nemesis.

“Oi Robbie balboa it’s LG I hear you got s**t going down in your fam I’m sorry to hear that love n light going out to your family stay cool and in tune (sic),”

Oi Robbie balboa it’s LG I hear you got shit going down in your fam I’m sorry to hear that love n light going out to your famiky stay cool and in tune LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 27, 2020

Robbie Balboa references Robbie Williams challenging Liam Gallagher to a boxing match to solve their feud.

Williams responded: “Brother. that means a lot to me ..Carry on being celestial .the world needs you. Your fan rob [heart emoji] (sic)”

The news that brought about Gallagher’s recent comments was the news that Williams’ dad developed Parkinson’s disease.

Williams said that he has felt “fear and panic” since learning about this and being separated from his family during the pandemic.

“We’ve got a lot of family issues right now,” Williams told The Mirror. “My dad has got Parkinson’s, my mother-in-law who I love dearly has got a very big illness. We can’t get to them. My dad is thousands of miles away.”

Williams said his mother is a year short of 80, and she is in isolation, and he feels that she is scared, and he can’t be there for her. Williams also said he has a fear of going back to drinking, drugs, and depression due to his panic.

Robbie Williams and Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher, the former lead singer of Oasis, and Robbie Williams, the former Take That singer, were friends in the ’90s.

However, the two men have been at a war of words for almost two decades now.

Earlier this month, Williams tried to reignite the feud and challenged Gallagher to a fight for charity. It was to raise money for NHS and was compared to the fight between KSI and Logan Paul.