Larsa Pippen opens up on Kim Kardashian: Here’s where they stand now

Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian were longtime friends, but the former besties fell out, and Larsa is finally spilling tea about where they stand in 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen finally spoke out about the status of her relationship with Kim Kardashian, her longtime best friend.

For those who missed the memo, Kim and Larsa had a falling out two years ago, which was surprising because the two were thick as thieves for years, with Larsa appearing on Keeping up with the Kardashians numerous times.

But like many KarJenner friends of the past, like Jordyn Woods, Blac Chyna, and countless hair and makeup artists, the relationship ended abruptly.

Larsa sat down with E! News to spill the tea about the upcoming season of RHOM, and naturally, Larsa’s famous former BFF, Kim K., came up during the interview.

Larsa explained that she and Kim were in a better place and that, above all, she hoped for Kim’s happiness.

Larsa gave an optimistic answer about her relationship with Kim, telling E!, “I feel like we’re good. I wish them nothing but the best.”

Larsa Pippen reveals the status of Kim Kardashian’s friendship after fall out

While it didn’t sound like Kim and Larsa would be hitting the town again anytime soon, it was clear she had no feelings of animosity toward her former bestie.

Perhaps more importantly, Larsa revealed that Kim’s kids and Larsa’s kids were still friends. She continued, “We’re in a good place. I feel like I just want everyone to be happy.”

Larsa’s recent statements aligned with her comments over the summer when she appeared on the Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yousef podcast.

At the time, Larsa spoke about Kim’s relationship with Pete, which had since ended. Larsa said, “You know what? If they’re happy, I am happy.”

In fact, Larsa made an eerily similar comment last December, as reported by Monsters and Critics. Larsa said about Kim and the KarJenners, “I love them, I love her…I wish nothing but great things for them.”

There was an overarching message in Larsa’s recent statement about her Kim relationship and the summer podcast interview about Kim and Pete–happiness.

Why did Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian fall out?

Larsa and Kim allegedly fell out after Larsa claimed on Hollywood Raw that Kanye was “brainwashing” the entire family.

Since Larsa and Kim were best friends at the time, it was no surprise that she and her family didn’t respond kindly to Larsa’s allegations of brainwashing.

Although other reports said that Larsa hooked up with Tristan, Larsa vehemently denied this.

In fact, she said that she dated Tristan first.

Could a Larsa and Kim reunion be on the horizon? In 2022, stranger things have happened.