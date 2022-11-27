Kim Kardashian is experimenting with bright lights in a post-Thanksgiving share. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has achieved celebrity status as a Reality TV star, but the entrepreneur got a little brighter with her latest share.

Kim took to her social media, using Instagram to post a series of pictures with her 334 million followers on the platform.

As always, Kim was gorgeously dressed, showing her curves and remaining fashionable while striking a variety of poses.

However, Kim’s most recent post was a bit different due to of her use of bright colors.

Kim referenced this fact in her caption, writing, “we need light.”

The IG carousel showed Kim posing underneath bright neon lights of different colors, with a smokey effect used in some instances to create eye-catching content.

Kim Kardashian stuns in colorful share

The first photo showed Kim with her back to the camera, engulfed in bright red light. She wore distressed jeans and heels with a black sleeveless crop top as she looked toward the ceiling. Kim’s long, bleach-blonde tresses featured loose waves and dark roots cascading down her back.

Although Kim’s face was not visible, her famous curves were apparent.

Kim switched things up and squatted down in the second photo, and this shot showed Kim in pink light. As she crouched close to the ground facing away from the camera, the skin on her lower back was visible.

The third image also showed her close to the ground, but the light turned a pinkish-purple hue. The angle was slightly different, showing a closer look at the celebrity.

A swipe right showed a beautiful indigo color, and another revealed a pink-red shade. For the second to last picture, Kim posted a grid of her various poses.

Finally, Kim shared a video showing the futuristic lighting, but there was no sound.

The brightly-colored post was certainly captivating, and knowing Kim, she will eventually provide more information for what was likely a business-related shoot.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS empire

One of Kim’s most successful business endeavors has been her SKIMS empire. Kim co-founded SKIMS with Emma Grede, who has also been integral in her sister, Khloe Kardashian’s clothing line Good American.

Kim revealed that she loved to model for her own brand, even though she could hire someone else to serve as the SKIMS face.

She told WSJ, “I really like to be a fit model…I need to feel it. I probably do so much more work than people assume, that might not even be necessary at this point. But I do it.”

Kim also revealed that she got her minimalistic inspiration from her ex, Kanye West.

As Kim continues to establish business ventures with The System podcast and SKKN by Kim, fans have no idea what the reality star will do next.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.