Landon Barker dating TikTok star Charli D’Amelio

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio are reportedly dating. Pic credit: @charlidamelio/@landonasherbarker/Instagram

Landon Barker is reportedly dating TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

Landon, who is said to be an aspiring fashion designer and musician, is the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 46, and Shanna Moakler, 47.

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio are reportedly dating

According to People Magazine, the 18-year-old is in the “early stages” of his relationship with Charli, who is also 18.

A source told the publication, “They’re seeing each other, and it’s early stages.”

Charli is best known for posting dancing videos on TikTok and was the first person to gain 50 million followers on the platform.

Having previously been the most followed person on TikTok for almost two years, Charli has 143 million followers.

However, last week, she was dethroned from her position, as TikToker Khaby Lame became the most followed person on the platform.

He currently has 144.8 million followers and is known for posting silent videos that make fun of complicated tricks.

Confirming the rumors, Landon and Charli were recently spotted holding hands as they left the afterparty of Machine Gun Kelly’s show.

Landon is an aspiring fashion designer and musician. Pic credit: @landonasherbarker

The show also saw Kelly bring Landon out on stage to perform alongside him.

Re-sharing a video on his Instagram story, Landon can be seen singing on stage to Kelly’s song Die In California.

Travis Barker was recently rushed to the hospital

Landon’s father Travis has also been in the center of headlines after he was spotted being rolled on a stretcher and rushed to the hospital. His wife Kourtney Kardashian was also seen by his side.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Landon’s sister Alabama, 16, wrote, “Please send your prayers.”

Alabama Barker asked for prayers on her Instagram. Pic credit: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Travis and Kourtney tied the knot in Italy’s Castello Brown in May.

The ceremony was attended by Travis’ children Landon, Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, as well as Kourtney’s kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Kourtney’s sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie were also in attendance, whilst Momager Kris Jenner walked her down the aisle.

However, Kourtney’s brother Rob was not present for the day. A source told E! News, “Rob didn’t feel comfortable attending Kourtney’s wedding because he doesn’t like a spectacle. It’s just not his thing, and he’s become an extremely private person.”

They added, “Kourtney and the entire family completely understand. Kourtney didn’t expect Rob to attend and knows she has his support either way.”