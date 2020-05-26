Kylie Minogue own label rose wine sells out in UK stores in under a week

British fans of Kylie Minogue have gone wild for the pop star’s wine, which hit the shelves in England just last week.

The Australian music legend released the rose to branches of popular English supermarket chain Tesco, but thirsty fans might be disappointed if they now go to pick up their new favorite tipple, as its all gone already.

It was only two months ago when the 51-year-old The Loco-motion singer announced she was in “discussions with vineyards” to promote an affordable rose.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stocks of Kylie Minogue’s wine ran out fast

The English store was selling the rose for £9, which works out at approximately $11. When eagle-eyed fans of the pop princess noticed the own-label brand wine on sale, it allegedly prompted a run on the stock.

According to the Daily Mail, it is unclear if any more bottles will be arriving, or if it will be expanded out to other grocery stores, or if it will be available outside merry old England.

Kylie herself has not made a statement on her successful new business venture, or if she hopes to expand her budding alcohol empire.

The wine, which appears to be French in origin, has been described as dry and fruity.

Fans expressed their appreciation online for Kylie’s wine

Some lucky fans took to Twitter to show off their prized possession of Kylie’s own brand rose, and express their appreciation. “Enjoying the wine, thanks,” said one fan.

Another Twitter user who was clearly struggling to get their hands on some of her wine thought the best option was to appeal directly to the I Should Be So Lucky singer.

He wrote: “I need a case of your rose wine for my lockdown birthday on 6th June, where can I get it from?” Fingers crossed, he gets lucky and acquires a case.

@kylieminogue hi honey, I need a case of your rose wine for my lockdown birthday on 6th June, where can I get it from? — Richard Hodge (@RichardHodge6) May 26, 2020

Kylie Minogue is of course not the only celebrity to have dabbled in the wine business. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, despite being romantically separated, are still allegedly business partners in a Cotes du Provence wine estate in Southern France. The pair used to use Chateau Miraval as their summer residence before they split.

Other celebrities who own vineyards include Jurassic Park’s Sam Neil, who owns the Two Paddocks vineyard in Central Otago, New Zealand, and specializes in Pinot Noir; and Marty Lagina from The Curse of Oak Island, who when not searching for treasure likes to tend his vines.