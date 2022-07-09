Kirsten Dunst marries Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons 

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst are married. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kirsten Dunst and longtime lover Jesse Plemons made it official after six years as a couple.

During their time together, Jesse and Kirsten welcomed two children.

Kirsten dated Emma Roberts’ baby daddy, Garrett Hedlund, and Jake Gyllenhaal, but neither she nor Jesse were previously married.

The couple met on Season 2 of Fargo, where she played Peggy, and he played Ed the butcher. The Power of the Dog actors expressed a desire to get married but said the pandemic caused the wedding date to change. The couple was engaged for five years after Jesse proposed in January 2017.

Kirsten Dunst makes it official with Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are husband and wife, following a secret ceremony in the Caribbean.

A spokesperson for the couple told Page Six, “I can just confirm they got married. No other details will be given.”

Although the representative offered few details, another source revealed the couple married last weekend. The wedding took place in Ocho Rios, Jamaica at the GoldenEye resort.

The romantic location was where Ian Fleming wrote the James Bond novels.

Kirsten shared a few months ago that she wanted to wait until after her pregnancies to get married so that she could celebrate with her guests. In May 2018, the Bring It On actress welcomed her first child with the actor, a son named Ennis. The two welcomed a second child 14 months later, a son named James.

The couple revealed that they already called each other husband and wife, so the ceremony was just a formality.

Kirsten Dunst talks Power of the Dog with Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are frequent collaborators, acting in the Jane Campion-directed Power of the Dog, a film that garnered both actors Oscar Nods.

While doing award season press, Kirsten shared that she and Jesse call each other husband and wife. She told the LA Times, “We have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding. I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party, and not be able to have fun with everybody.”

Kirsten described the acting couple’s process, “We mostly give each other ideas if we have them. If I had to laugh, he’d do something funny off camera so I’d genuinely laugh. If it’s my coverage, I’ll ask him after a take, ‘What else should I try?’ We consult with each other a lot, and I’m sure Jane thought it was funny.”

Up next, Jesse appears in the TV Mini Series Love and Death, while Kirsten appears in Civil War.