Emma Roberts laughs in hot pink animal print bikini 

Emma Roberts’ bikini body is on full display as the actress enjoys Italy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emma Roberts showed off her petite body in a hot pink bikini. The fashionable mother-of-one flaunted her fit physique underneath the sun.

Emma was recently in Paris, where she took in a show at Paris Menswear Fashion Week.

The actress recently signed on to appear in Madame Web and made her way to Sicily with friends and family.

Emma has been celebrating and posting a storm all weekend while enjoying La Dolce Vita in Italy. She shared some happy photos of her Italian adventures with her 18.1 million Instagram followers.

Emma Roberts has a good time in a hot pink leopard print bikini

Emma Roberts got undressed for a trip to Italy with friends. Emma stuck to the Italian theme with designer duds from the European country.

Emma posed mid-laugh as she placed her hand near her mouth, displaying her red manicured nails.

Emma’s bleach-blonde hair was in a high ponytail, with bangs falling down to frame her face. She wore 60s-style sunglasses with thick frames. She held her phone and a glass full of white wine in the other hand.

She wore a Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit in red with leopard print. She carried a large tote, also by Dolce & Gabbana, which featured the brand’s name prominently written.

Behind Emma, the lush greenery of the Sicilian landscape was visible. Emma showed a peek at her thighs, which featured a small tattoo.

She wrote in the caption, @britelkin stop it right now 💕 🍾.”

Emma tagged her stylist and best friend, Brit Elkin, in the shots. Emma received 133k likes for the post.

Emma Roberts joins the star-studded cast of Madame Web

Emma Roberts has a new role– the Scream Queens actress will appear in Sony’s Madame Web. Deadline reported the news of Emma’s latest role.

The Sony film will star 50 Shades of Gray actress Dakota Johnson, Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, and Isabela Merced.

Madame Web is based on the comic of an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis on a life-support system. The Spiderman spinoff features a woman with psychic powers.

Director S.J. Clarkson will direct the film. Sources revealed that the project could change into something else because Madame Web “never actively fought villains.”

Sony had no comment about the news of the film, which is in pre-production.

The nature of Emma’s role is unknown at this time.