King Charles III ‘sad’ Prince Harry will attend coronation without Meghan

Prince Harry has been confirmed as a guest at the coronation of King Charles III. However, his wife, Meghan, will not be attending.

Per Reuters, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey.”

While most royal watchers might assume the bad blood that exists between Prince Harry and other members of the House of Windsor would lead to a snub, King Charles III is his father, after all.

While Harry jets back to the United Kingdom for mere hours, Meghan will stay home where she will celebrate the birthday of their son Archie, who will turn 4 on May 6, the same day as the coronation.

According to a source from Us Weekly, “Charles is sad that Meghan will not be in attendance. Charles was hoping the coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between them.”

Another source confirmed that Charles was sad about a Meghan no-show. However, he is thrilled to bits that Prince Harry will be attending.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were dragging their feet in confirming their attendance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were said to be dragging their feet in confirming whether or not they would be attending at all and did not confirm their decision until way after the RSVP date. Naturally, organizers of the coronation were left scrambling to figure out what to do.

Reportedly, the back and forth was due to seating arrangements, as the Sussexes were concerned about where they would be sitting and who would be sitting around them.

According to the Daily Mail, the seating details were of exceptional importance to Harry himself. The source said, “There’s been extensive back and forth about who they [Harry and Meghan] would be sitting behind if they came. And who would be behind them.”

They added, “Harry was apparently quite preoccupied by this particular detail.”

Prince William doesn’t have plans to talk to Prince Harry

While the eyes of the world will surely be on Prince Harry and his interactions with his family members, sources have claimed Prince William will not be in a very talkative mood.

The Mail has claimed that while Prince William wouldn’t stop Harry from attending the coronation, he has no plans to speak to him.

Apparently, that means the rift likely won’t be healed on this trip, especially considering Harry will be flying in and flying out very quickly.

In January, during his ITV interview, he did claim, “The door is always open” and “the ball is in their court.”

He added, “There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

The eyes of the world will be intently watching all the interactions between Harry and the rest of the royals, though, with their stiff upper lips, it’s unlikely we’ll get much from the coronation in the way of whether or not the rift could be healed.