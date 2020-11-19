Kim Ward: Who is Bobby Brown Jr’s mom?

Kim Ward is the mother of Bobby Brown’s son, Bobby Brown Jr., who was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Wednesday.

Police officers found Bobby Brown Jr. dead following a medical emergency call to his home in Encino, California.

Bobby Brown Jr. is Kim Ward’s second child with the R&B/hip-hop star Bobby Brown. Ward and Bobby Brown welcomed Brown Jr. in 1992, shortly before Bobby Brown and ex-wife Whitney Houston welcomed their daughter Bobbi Kristina in March 1993.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bobby Brown Jr.’s cause of death was not immediately revealed, but police reportedly did not suspect foul play.

Who is Kim Ward?

Kim Ward and Bobby Brown had known each other since they were children in Roxbury, a neighborhood in Boston, Massachusetts.

The two became romantically involved when they were young and had two children together, Bobby Brown Jr. and LaPrincia Brown.

Ward had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship with Brown that lasted more than a decade. The two separated after Brown started a relationship with Houston that led to their wedding in 1992.

She later became embroiled in child support litigation with Brown. The singer was found guilty of not paying child support on multiple occasions and spent days in jail in March 2004 and February 2007.

Ward once alleged in an interview with Boston Magazine that Whitney Houston did not like her son, Bobby Brown Jr.

She said that Houston “had a problem” with her son and implied it was because Houston considered him to be a rival to her daughter, Bobbi Kristina.

Bobby Brown Jr.’s death comes after his half-sister Bobbi Kristina died in 2015

Brown Jr.’s death comes after his half-sister, Bobbi Kristina, was found unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015.

Bobbi died in hospice care in July 2015 after being in a coma for six months.

Bobbi’s death came after her mom, R&B star Whitney Houston, was found dead in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California in February 2012.

She reportedly died at the age of 48 due to accidental drowning after taking a cocktail of drugs, including Xanax and cocaine.

Houston’s death followed tabloid media reports of drug abuse and domestic violence that reportedly plagued her 15-year marriage to Bobby Brown.

The couple tied the knot in 1992. Houston filed for divorce in October 2006, and their split was finalized in 2007.

Bobbi Kristina’s ex-boyfriend, Nick Gordon, also died from an accidental heroin overdose on New Year’s Day. He was found unresponsive after suffering a cardiac arrest while staying at the Maitland, Florida Sheraton.

Gordon was rushed to the ICU at Altamonte Springs Hospital, where he died after seven hours of treatment..