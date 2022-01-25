Kim Cattrall can still join And Just Like That, Thomas Canestraro implies the door is still open

And Just Like That star Thomas Canestraro says it’s not too late for Kim Cattrall to join the And Just Like That reboot if she wants. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Apparently, it’s not too late for former Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall to change her mind about rejoining the fabulous foursome in the HBO Max show And Just Like That, the long-awaited reboot of the iconic ’90s show.

According to French actor Thomas Canestraro, who played sexy baker Nick in And Just Like That, the door is still open should Kim change her mind.

Whether Kim will walk through that door or not is another story, but it’s not likely. For six seasons, Cattrall, 65, played outspoken, brazen public relations executive Samantha Jones on the show, and appeared in both the Sex and the City movies. Last year, she announced that she had no plans to return to the role in the future.

Kim has been vocal about her feud and issues with star Sarah Jessica Parker in the past, especially after the death of her brother, Chris, in 2018.

These days, the Canadian actress can be seen on the new Hulu show How I Met Your Father as Sophie, also starring Hilary Duff, and seems content with her role on the show.

But many fans of the original Sex and the City can’t help but wonder if Kim might change her mind and join the reboot.

Does Thomas think Kim will change her mind?

The 35-year-old actor and fitness model, Thomas Canestraro, talked to TMZ as he left his gym, Complete Body in NYC, on Friday afternoon.

As he was leaving the gym following a workout, a reporter caught up with him, recognized him from And Just Like That, and wanted to talk about his time on the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“How was it working on the reboot?” the reporter wanted to know.

“That was a really unexpected but very nice experience,” Thomas replied.

Will Kim make an appearance on And Just Like That?

The reporter was also interested in other juicy details about a certain blonde character.

“What is going on with Cattrall?” she pressed. “Have you heard anything? Are they still begging her to come back? Have you heard anything about her coming back? What’s the deal?”

Thomas chose to respond by closing his eyes, pressing his finger to his lips, and zipping his mouth shut.

“What does that mean?” the reporter wanted to know. “Does that mean that she might be coming back? Or can you not speak on it?”

But all the actor said in reply was, “That means if you want to know, you’re going to have to watch what’s coming next,” which got a laugh from the reporter and a promise to continue watching.

And Just Like That… airs on Thursdays at 3 a.m. EST on HBO Max.