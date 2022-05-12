Kendrick Lamar surprises fans with birth of new child revealed in new album cover

Kendrick Lamar at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is set to release his fifth studio album, much to the delight of his diehard fans everywhere. The arrival of the newest project comes five years after his previous album, Damn, which had every song on it go platinum.

Ahead of the new Kendrick album dropping, the 14-time Grammy winner surprised many people with what his album cover revealed.

Based on the image, he and his fiancee secretly welcomed a second child, which now boosts their family to four.

Kendrick Lamar reveals family in album cover art

On Thursday, Kendrick Lamar showed off the cover art for his upcoming album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, on his official Instagram page. The cover features Kendrick, 34, in a room wearing a white t-shirt and khaki pants, with a crown of thorns on his head and a gun visibly tucked into his waistband.

His back is turned to the camera, but his head is also turned, holding up his two-year-old daughter. The rapper has yet to reveal her name.

In the background is Kendrick’s 35-year-old fiancee, Whitney Alford, nursing an infant in diapers.

According to Page Six, the couple hadn’t previously announced they were expecting a second child, while their first child reportedly arrived in July 2019.

Kendrick and Alford’s engagement was initially revealed in 2015, with their relationship beginning back in high school.

“I wouldn’t even call her my girl,” he told Billboard in 2015. “That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion- she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.”

Lamar made headlines several months ago as part of the epic Super Bowl LVI halftime show, which also featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent.

Lamar debuted new song with video featuring deepfakes

Ahead of his release of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Lamar treated fans to a brand new song called The Heart Part 5 as well as a music video. The creative video (NSFW lyrics) has Lamar rapping on-screen throughout with his face morphing into various celebs thanks to deepfake technology.

They include headline-making actors Will Smith and Jussie Smollett, rapper Kanye West, and the late Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant.

Lamar had only shared the cover art for his new album set to release on Friday as of this report. While he didn’t reveal an official tracklist, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some speculative song names online.

The @akademiks Instagram account shared a post last September that included song titles registered with ASCAP/BMI services for Kendrick Lamar. The Heart Part 5 wasn’t listed amongst those titles, though.

Remember that it’s been months since the above Instagram post arrived, so Kendrick may have more surprises in store for fans beyond the surprise on his album cover.

Kendrick previously released Damn in 2017, with popular tracks including DNA, Humble, and Love. According to Billboard, all 14 songs on the album went platinum, making for an impressive feat.

Fans can listen to Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on Friday, May 13, on various digital music platforms.