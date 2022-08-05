Kendrick Lamar disappears from stage during concert, leaving fans puzzled

Kendrick Lamar at the MTV Video Music Awards 2017 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is known for dazzling and amazing people through his clever wordplay and lyrics in many songs during his career.

He’s won multiple Grammy Awards for his work from albums including To Pimp a Butterfly and Damn, as well as songs including Loyalty, Humble, and King’s Dead.

Some may even feel that Kendrick has the gift of magic when it comes to making music. Based on his recent performance, he appears to have added another magic trick to his repertoire.

The 35-year-old hip-hop star recently shocked fans while performing at a concert, as he surprisingly vanished from the stage during one part of the show.

It resulted in a viral clip of the concert highlight, which has continued to baffle viewers, as many are continuing to react to the moment.

Some people have even attempted to explain it similarly to some concert magic that arrived years ahead of Lamar’s disappearing act, courtesy of a few of his friends.

Kendrick Lamar vanishes during concert performance

A viral clip featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar disappearing from the stage has been making the rounds on social media, including a video shared on the @ourgenerationmusic Instagram account (below).

It features Kendrick delivering one of his rapid-fire verses while standing on stage holding a ventriloquism dummy, something he’s been using as part of his recent performances.

He stops rapping his verse, and the lights suddenly go out. The lights quickly come back on with the rapper no longer visible on stage for a “Now You See Me, Now You Don’t” magical moment.

Check out the fan-recorded footage from Kendrick’s concert below featuring the unbelievable disappearing act.

Fans react to Kendrick Lamar’s surprising disappearance

The recent performance was part of Kendrick’s ongoing tour promotion for his newest album, Mr. Morales & the Big Steppers, released this past May. As of this writing, the viral clip above picked up over 40,000 Likes and hundreds of comments.

Many commenters were amazed by Kendrick’s sudden disappearance from the stage and wondered how it happened.

“Bruh what in tf just happened I’m lost,” one individual commented.

“I watched this like 5 times trying to figure it out,” another commenter remarked about the concert highlight footage.

Yet another commenter thought they figured out the trick, suggesting that it seemed to be a holographic image of Kendrick Lamar on stage. That could make sense based on a previous concert featuring several of Kendrick’s friends.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg performance included stage magic

Ahead of him dropping his newest album, Kendrick performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in Los Angeles this past February. The epic concert event featured Kendrick’s pals and colleagues, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, as well as Eminem and Mary J. Blige, as headliners.

It featured an elaborate on-field set with the artists performing some of their biggest hits of all time, including Kendrick’s Alright.

Years before Kendrick’s Super Bowl performance and his recent disappearance trick, fans saw some on-stage magic during a much talked-about Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg performance.

Dre and Snoop performed at Coachella 2012, with the late rapper Tupac Shakur chillingly appearing on stage as part of their set, sending fans into a frenzy. The hip-hop icon seemingly returned from the grave and delivered verses with Dre and Snoop.

Reports revealed that it was a hologram of Tupac performing at the event, but fans still loved the impressive and realistic effects. Check out the performance magic below (NSFW) featuring Tupac appearing on stage and rapping at the concert, thanks to holography.

At the time, Tupac’s Coachella performance became a viral moment, with fans all over witnessing the incredible special effects live online or in person.

It also may have led to ideas for future concerts featuring deceased performers and created some clever ways to trick the audience into believing in magic.

For now, it seems Kendrick Lamar and his show production team are keeping the disappearing trick up their sleeves, though, as they’ve yet to publicly reveal how he vanished from the stage.