Kelly Rizzo opens up about grieving the loss of Bob Saget

Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, has opened up about the loss of the comedian.

Rizzo took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to post a series of video clips detailing her grieving process and thanking those who sent her messages after her loss.

The videos come nearly two months after Saget was found dead in his hotel room.

Since the loss of the beloved comedian, there has been an outpouring of tributes from his friends, coworkers, and fellow celebrities.

Rizzo started off the videos by expressing her appreciation of all the messages and tributes to Saget.

She said, “I really just wanted to take a second to say to everybody that it has not gone unnoticed. I have been incredibly grateful and appreciative of all of you for the love and support. I have had people who were strangers that now have become friends on Instagram. So many people have shared your stories with me of the loss that you’ve been through, and you’ve poured out your heart, and it’s just really kind that you’ve tried to help me by sharing your stories.”

Recently, Monsters and Critics reported that Rizzo had bonded with Amanda Kloots over the loss of their husbands.

Rizzo went on to talk about grieving in particular and how it’s something that is new to her.

She also spoke about how much it’s helped to see how loved Saget was.

She said, “Seeing how much of an impact he had on all your lives is life-changing and just immeasurable how much it means to all of us, and especially how much I know it would mean to Bob. He thought he was pretty well-liked, I don’t think he had any idea that it was to this extent how much of a difference he truly made, and so that is what I am so grateful for, so thank you all for showing me that.”

Bob Saget’s death

Saget was found dead in his hotel room on January 9, after performing a comedy show.

Authorities reported that he died from blunt head trauma, likely caused by falling backward in the washroom and hitting his head on the floor.

According to the report, there were no illicit drugs or alcohol involved.

Saget was 65 years old at the time of his death.

He was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom, Full House. He also went on to star in a variety of television shows and movies, including hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos.