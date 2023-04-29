Kelly Ripa wants husband Mark Conseulos to pose nude: ‘It’s a real treat’

Kelly Ripa is settling in nicely to the new dynamic now that her husband is also her co-host.

Following the sad news that her longtime co-host, Ryan Seacrest, would be stepping away from the show after a six-year run, it’s unsurprising that it would be a significant shift for the remaining host.

Thankfully, Ripa’s new host is someone she’s more than a little familiar with, and her husband, Mark Consuelos, is seemingly fitting in just fine.

After meeting on the set of the hit soap opera All My Children in 1995, it wasn’t long before Ripa and Consuelos solidified their union and tied the knot.

The couple married back in 1996 and have three children together.

Now that they’ve added co-hosts to their relationship, they have a bigger opportunity to share certain parts of their marriage with viewers. And as it turns out, Ripa is well aware that her handsome hubby would be a “treat” for fans to see nude.

Kelly Ripa admits she’s not opposed to her husband, Mark Consuelos, posing nude

During Friday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the topic of celebrities over the age of 50 who have posed nude came up in conversation.

“Baring it all has no age limit, do you agree?” Consuelos asked his wife of nearly three decades. “I like it, I’m for it! Body positivity, why not?”

“Of course. Especially their bodies, my goodness,” Kelly gushed before listing several celebrities who continue to maintain impressive physiques.

“They are like, it’s like the Benjamin Buttoning of all Benjamin Buttons. Gwyneth Paltrow, Halley Berry, Paulina Porizkova, Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart.”

Ripa openly shared that she wouldn’t mind seeing her husband take part in such a photo shoot. She noted that she’s not an “age-shamer.” On the contrary, Ripa claims she’s more of a “live and let live” kind of person.

As the two continued to banter back and forth about removing clothes, Ripa was seemingly struck by inspiration and asked Consuelos if he would ever consider posing nude.

“No, I would not,” he answered.

Ripa didn’t hesitate to point out that seeing her husband naked isn’t a bad thing.

“As somebody who has seen you [naked] many times, I highly encourage it,” she shared with a wink. “It’s a real treat.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are reportedly ‘irritated’ by the criticism after Ryan Seacrest’s exit

Although the couple is seemingly having a good time as co-anchors of Live, it hasn’t been without its pitfalls.

According to a source who spoke with Page Six, Ripa, and Consuelos are aware of the criticism and are “irritated” by it.

However, that same source noted that Ripa is no stranger to negative comments on her work.

“Kelly’s been through this before — with every new co-host,” the source noted. “If it wasn’t Mark — say it was Andy Cohen — it would be the same exact story.”

Thankfully, Ripa hasn’t let the negativity stop her before, and it’s certainly likely that she’ll start letting it seep in now.