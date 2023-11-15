Kelly Clarkson reveals new hair style on talk show

Kelly Clarkson swapped out her iconic ‘do for something new, and we can’t get over the results!

Kelly revealed her latest look on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday.

The singer took the stage with her wispy and new face-framing bangs.

During Monday’s episode, Kelly (and her new ‘do) was joined by Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones, The Vampire Diaries alum Ian Somerhalder, and a special education teacher for a duet of Stevie Wonder’s hit, Superstition.

Despite these fantastic appearances, Kelly’s bangs stole the show.

Take a look at the singer’s new look below.

Kelly Clarkson debuts new bangs. Pic credit: The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBC

Kelly Clarkson opens up on feeling ‘depressed’ before NYC move

Kelly’s move to NYC has been a total life changer for the singer, who recently revealed that she felt very “depressed” for years before her move.

“I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I’m being honest. I think I really needed the change,” Kelly told PEOPLE.

“I needed it for me and my family as well. My kids are thriving here. We’re just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start.”

The move came shortly after Kelly’s divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock was finalized in June 2022.

“Emotionally, I’m better,” Kelly revealed.

She added, “I think we get kind of tied up, and you feel like you have to keep going and keep smiling for others. You can only compartmentalize so much, you know? And I’m very good at it, but you can only do that for so long.”

Kelly Clarkson reveals her favorite things about living in New York

New York is a big change of pace for Kelly, but the star is handling the change with ease and has found many things to love about living in the big city.

Part of what she enjoys about the city is being able to walk everywhere — something that isn’t accessible everywhere.

“Before I got a cold for two weeks — thank you, kids — we were literally walking to and from work every day,” the singer explained.

“It’s a beautiful place. It’s a beautiful energy. I was talking to Maren Morris, and she was like, ‘How is it living here?’ Because we’re both Texas girls, and it’s just been incredible. The energy of it is very me.”

Aside from walking, she revealed that her favorite method of transportation is the subway.

Plus, she doesn’t get mobbed by large crowds of fans in New York. Kelly said that the people “do recognize you,” but they don’t make a big deal about having run into a celebrity.

Overall, it seems that the move was a good one for Kelly and her kids, and now she can continue her life at her own New York pace.