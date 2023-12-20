Katie Couric hilariously finds out she’s a ‘granny to be’

Katie Couric is a “granny to be” as her eldest daughter recently surprised her with the news that she’s expecting.

Katie posted the funny moment on social media– although she was a little slow in figuring out the clever pregnancy announcement.

The moment played out in Katie’s backyard during a relaxing day out with her daughters Ellie and Carrie Monahan, born during her first marriage to her late husband, Jay Monahan.

Taylor Swift also played a role in the announcement as the women are big fans of the pop star, but in case you think she made a surprise appearance, she didn’t.

The trio attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour over the summer and got the idea to use friendship bracelets for the pregnancy news.

The colorful beaded bracelets have become a popular activity among Swifties, who’ve been rocking stacks of them at her concerts–spelling out different messages.

The 34-year-old singer showed off her friendship bracelets in 2019 and even referenced them in the lyrics of her song, Midnights, and now her fans have become obsessed with them.

Katie Couric finds out she’s a ‘granny to be’ in cute pregnancy announcement

Katie Couric got the best surprise from her daughter, but she was quite slow in figuring it out, and the moment was hilarious.

The award-winning journalist shared the video on Instagram that showed her sitting outside with her two daughters.

Carrie, who was sitting beside her mom on the couch, happily handed her a white friendship bracelet.

The 66-year-old tried to read the message on the beads before finally figuring it out–though not entirely.

“Granny to be,” said Katie laughingly, while still looking a bit puzzled.

Ellie, who was sitting across from her, then proclaimed, “I’m pregnant.”

“You are?” said Katie with her mouth wide open in shock.

Katie was still trying to process the news as she put her drink down and looked at the bracelet again while smiling.

“Are you freaked out?” asked Ellie.

“No,” said Katie as she got up and walked towards the 32-year-old.

“You’re acting so weird,” said Ellie as the video cut off.

Katie Couric is excited to welcome her first grandchild

This will be Katie’s first grandchild and the first child for Ellie and her husband, Mark Dobrosky, who got married in 2021.

The veteran journalist excitedly shared the funny pregnancy announcement with her 1.7 million Instagram followers and said, “Been dying to tell you.”

Katie continued, “This is what happens when you go to a @taylorswift concert last summer and forget your friendship bracelet and your daughters say, ‘Don’t worry, we made one for you!’ #omg #omg #omg #omg #needmy🤓.”