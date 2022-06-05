Kathy Griffin mocked for calling Johnny Depp a ‘bloated booze bag’ while defending Amber Heard

Kathy Griffin supported Amber Heard during the defamation trial. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Sarah Silbiger/CNP/AdMedia

Kathy Griffin is getting roasted by Johnny Depp fans for mocking his appearance following his big win in the defamation case against Amber Heard.

The 61-year-old comedian offered her support to Amber Heard ahead of the televised trial in which the jury found the actress guilty of all three counts of defamation against her ex-husband.

Griffin reacted to the verdict and took digs at Johnny Depp’s looks and substance abuse issues.

Kathy Griffin says Johnny Depp looks like Donald Trump

Kathy Griffin appears on Brian Karen’s Just Ask the Question podcast to give her reaction to the Depp vs. Heard defamation trial.

The comedian discloses being “friends” with the Aquaman actress before adding, “I completely believe [Amber Heard]” in regard to her claims about being abused by her ex-husband.

According to Newsweek, Griffin went on to mock Johnny Depp’s looks, stating that the “gross” actor is no longer a heartthrob.

“These Johnny Depp stans that are talking about this trial and yet they refuse to show pictures of what he looks like now, which is a big orange fat bloated boozebag,” she said. She continued:

“He looks like Donald Trump with a ponytail. And so they keep sticking up for him and being like, ‘Amber is taking down Johnny! He’s so gorgeous and dreamy!’ I’m like, okay, he talks like Kanye when Kanye had his jaw wired. He has a fake accent like when Madonna turned British. So, you know, who are we kidding here?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Griffin, in a similar fashion to Heard’s attorney, blamed social media activity for playing a role in the jury’s verdict.

Johnny Depp fans mock Kathy Griffin’s appearance

Johnny Depp fans have issued a response to Kathy Griffin for mocking the 58-year-old actor’s appearance.

One Depp Twitter fan account compares Griffin’s appearance to Carrot Top, writing: “Kathy Griffin before you criticize anybody’s looks, you might want to look in the mirror. Girl PLEASE!!!”

Kathy Griffin, before you criticize anybody's looks, you might want to look in the mirror. Girl PLEASE!!! https://t.co/exGgw1Etny — Terri O (@terri0928) June 4, 2022

Another Twitter user accused Griffin of supporting domestic abuse by throwing support behind Amber Heard before comparing her appearance to Depp.

“Kathy Griffin is supporting an abuser Amber Heard and mocked Johnny Depp’s looks. Really? 🤣 Excuse me, Johnny is 100 times more beautiful than her,” the viral tweet reads.

Kathy Griffin is supporting an abuser Amber Heard and mocked Johnny Depp's looks.

Really? 🤣

Excuse me, Johnny is 100 times more beautiful than her.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/M378tDUwkY — Pomta✊ (@0517pomta) June 4, 2022

A Depp fan mocked Griffin’s appearance questioning her self-awareness.

Kathy Griffin mocking Johnny Depp’s looks is the funniest thing I have heard today! Self awareness level -10! pic.twitter.com/iPBjuLeNzG — Boomski 🇺🇸 (@Daveaz3g) June 4, 2022

Another Johnny Depp fan hits back at Griffin’s appearance in response to a quote from the podcast.

Kathy Griffin literally looks 3 seconds away from decomposition https://t.co/WBBXZ9fX2o — . (@thedcp1006) June 4, 2022

Johnny Depp is currently in the UK after appearing on stage with Jeff Beck in London to perform before the jury verdict.