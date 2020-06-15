Katherine Williams death: Hank Williams Jr’s daughter and former Say Yes to the Dress bride dies in crash

In some tragic news over the weekend, Katherine Williams-Dunning and her husband were involved in a car accident on Saturday night.

Williams-Dunning, the 27-year-old daughter of country music icon Hank Williams Jr., was involved in a roll-over accident in Tennessee around 7:45 p.m. that night.

Katherine Williams-Dunning death

According to the police report (via The Paris Post-Intelligencer), the Tennessee Highway Patrol said that there is an active investigation concerning the accident.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Katherine Williams-Dunning and her husband, Tyler Dunning, were pulling a boat with their vehicle. They reportedly crossed the highway median and rolled over before coming to a stop on the shoulder of the road.

Sam Williams, Hank Junior’s son, and Katherine’s brother asked people to pray for his sister and her husband on his Facebook page on Saturday night.

Katherine’s older sister Holly posted a tribute to her sister on Instagram and said that her brother-in-law was awake and responding following the accident.

“ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother. Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us.”

Katherine Williams-Dunning left behind two children. She and Tyler have a five-year-old son named Beau Weston and a two-year-old daughter named Audrey Jane.

Williams-Dunning was part of Say Yes to the Dress

While Katherine Williams-Dunning is the daughter of a Hall of Fame country legend in Hank Williams Jr., she also had many other reasons for fans to know her name.

Katherine ran a clothing company called Weston Jane, which was all about “moms supporting moms.” Everything at the company sold handmade items by mothers.

Katherine and her brother Sam are the children of Hank Williams Jr. and his wife, Mary Jane Thomas. His other three kids are from different marriages.

Another place that fans might know her from is Say Yes to the Dress.

Katherine starred on Say Yes to the Dress in Season 7 when she was looking for her wedding dress in 2014. Hank Williams Jr. was there for the filming of that episode as well.

The event saw that Matthew Christopher, the bridal gown designer, loved the dress she chose and posted about it on Instagram after the wedding.

“She said YES to the DRESS! Katherine, the daughter of Hank Williams Jr., said yes to our ‘Fantine’ gown and looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day! We loved every minute of this episode.”

Thoughts and prayers to the family of Katherine Williams-Dunning.